FOR SALE: 1982 Porsche 935 Bob Akin L1

The 1982 Porsche 935 Bob Akin L1, listed for sale through Classic Motors For Sale by Canepa, represents an ambitious chapter in privateer sports-car racing. Developed at a time when Porsche’s factory-supported 935 program had ended, this radically engineered machine combined established Porsche turbocharged power with advanced Group C and IMSA GTP-inspired construction.

Recognizing that conventional 935 machinery was losing its competitive edge by 1982, American racer Bob Akin commissioned Chuck Gaa of Gaaco to develop a radically reworked car. Known as the 935 L1, the project adopted a Lola T600 GTP-inspired nose to improve aerodynamic efficiency and straight-line speed. Rather than relying on a conventional production-derived chassis, Gaa constructed a purpose-built bonded-aluminum monocoque. Fiberglass bodywork kept the structure lightweight, while the design retained Porsche 935 mechanical components. Regulations required the use of the standard Porsche 930 windshield and roof section, although the roof structure was tilted to improve the windshield angle and airflow.

Power comes from a 3.2-liter turbocharged flat-six rated at more than 800 horsepower, driving the rear wheels through a four-speed manual transmission. The listed specifications include a curb weight of approximately 2,324 pounds, front coil-over MacPherson strut suspension and rear coil-over trailing-arm suspension.

With a stated width of 78 inches and a length of 190.5 inches, the L1 was engineered around the demands of high-speed endurance competition rather than road use. Its combination of substantial turbocharged output, low weight and aggressive aerodynamic development made it an especially extreme interpretation of the 935 concept.

The car debuted at Lime Rock Park in May 1982 before making its international appearance at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in June. Driven by Akin, David Cowart and Kemper Miller, it demonstrated considerable straight-line speed on the Mulsanne Straight but retired after approximately two hours because of a reserve fuel-tank malfunction. Returning to the United States, the L1 continued its IMSA campaign, recording a fourth-place finish at Mid-Ohio with Akin and Hurley Haywood in September. A seventh-place result at Road Atlanta followed with Akin and Derek Bell. Its final listed competition appearance came at the Pocono 500 in late September 1982.

The car remained in Akin’s workshop until 1999, when Jacques Rivard acquired it and commissioned a comprehensive restoration. Suspension components were inspected for cracking, replacements were fitted where necessary, and G&S Autoworks rebuilt the engine and transmission. Canepa subsequently carried out a full inspection and detailing, according to the sale listing.

Now eligible for historic racing events worldwide, including the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion, the Porsche 935 L1 offers collectors more than period racing provenance. It embodies the ingenuity of an era when independent teams pursued increasingly radical solutions to remain competitive against evolving factory machinery.

Source: Classic Motors For Sale