FOR SALE: 1979 Rolls-Royce Corniche Drophead Coupé by Jay Ahr

A rare interpretation of British grand touring luxury, this 1979 Rolls-Royce Corniche Drophead Coupé by Jay Ahr is now listed for sale through RM Sotheby’s. Designated RR05, the extensively reimagined convertible is one of just 72 Corniches transformed by the Belgian-born designer and artist at his Hong Kong-based Atelier Mécanique. Combining traditional Rolls-Royce craftsmanship with contemporary design influences, the car occupies an unusual position between automotive restoration and bespoke art.

The project, known as Ahrsenal, applies Jay Ahr’s philosophy of transforming iconic luxury objects into singular creations. Drawing inspiration from celebrated designers and historic design pieces, the initiative brings together artisans, engineers, mechanics, historians, and designers. Each transformation requires more than a year, with the process extending from the mechanical components to the smallest interior and exterior details.

The Corniche’s original proportions remain central to the redesign, although its bodywork has been carefully resculpted to introduce a more contemporary appearance. Multiple layers of paint provide additional depth and luminosity, while redesigned exterior branding, integrated side indicators, revised parking lights, and new mirrors create a cleaner visual identity. Unlike other Ahrsenal examples, RR05 omits the bonnet louvres, resulting in a more streamlined front-end treatment.

Inside, the car features Jay Ahr’s Cockpit Act III design concept, finished in full black leather. The redesigned seats adopt a lighter, more sculptural form, while modernized instrumentation sits within a Japanese lacquer dashboard. The interior also incorporates design influences from Jean Prouvé, Michel Boyer, Pierre Paulin, and Ubald Klug, connecting automotive heritage with twentieth-century furniture and architectural design. The luggage compartment receives equally distinctive treatment, featuring a fully leather-lined interior protected by vertical aluminum bars. A bespoke embroidered Jay Ahr leather imprint on the trunk lid reinforces the project’s couture-inspired approach.

Mechanically, RR05 retains its period-correct 6.75-litre Rolls-Royce V-8, estimated to produce approximately 250 horsepower, paired with a three-speed automatic transmission. Its mechanical components have been comprehensively restored and upgraded to improve reliability while preserving the original powertrain configuration.

Originally built to UK home-market specifications, this Corniche is currently located in London. Its combination of limited production, extensive bespoke craftsmanship, and preserved mechanical heritage makes it a distinctive offering within the modern luxury collector-car market. Rather than simply restoring a classic Rolls-Royce, Jay Ahr has transformed the Corniche into a carefully curated automotive sculpture that remains functional as a grand touring convertible.

Source: RM Sotheby’s