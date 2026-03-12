FOR SALE: 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS Lightweight

This 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS Lightweight (M471) is one of just 200 built and a standout example in ultra-rare Glasurblau (Glacier Blue)—one of only 16 ordered in this shade. A matching-numbers car, it has had just two custodians since 1979 and comes with comprehensive documentation, including its original German Fahrzeugbrief and Pflegepass service book.

Originally delivered to Glöckler Porsche in Frankfurt with a limited-slip differential, it underwent extensive recommissioning between 2015 and 2017 without ever being fully restored. This exceptional RS Lightweight is currently listed for sale on Broad Arrow Private Sales with an asking price of $1,278,000.

The 911 Carrera RS was developed for FIA Group 4 GT homologation. Porsche initially planned 500 units, using stripped-down RSH forms to meet weight requirements before factory-fitting M471 Lightweight or M472 Touring options for road use. Overwhelming demand led to a total production of 1,580 units, including 200 M471 Lightweights, which remain the most sought-after variants today for collectors.

Chassis 9113601572 is a late third-series car, the 19th from the end and the third-to-last Lightweight built. Its Glacier Blue finish, black interior, lightweight seats, and optional LSD make it exceptionally rare. First delivered to Jürgen Krzikalla in Berlin, it was later acquired by Udo Schlüter, who raced it in local slaloms and Nürburgring 24 Hours events, making period modifications like a roll bar and wider wheels. In 1979, it passed to Klaus Völkmann, who cared for it for 36 years, including a repaint in its original color and limited use.

Since 2015, it has been with its fifth owner, with just c. 72,000 km recorded. Recommissioning preserved key original elements: glass, trunk and engine paint, transmission tunnel bracing, and aluminum “ducktail” spoiler. The original 2.7-liter MFI flat-six was overhauled, and brakes, suspension, and tires updated.

Source: Broad Arrow Private Sales