FOR SALE: 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 Touring

The 911 Carrera RS wasn’t conceived as a road car but as a homologation model for Porsche’s 911 RSR to compete in Group 5 racing. Designed to meet racing regulations, it shed weight and adopted aerodynamic features from its track counterpart. Initially, Porsche doubted its market appeal due to its high cost and reduced comfort.

Yet after its 1972 Paris Auto Show debut, all 500 units sold within a week, prompting Porsche to raise the price, build 500 more, and later continue production to 1,580 cars for Group 3 eligibility. Various versions emerged, the M472 Touring being the most street-friendly.

All shared the 2.7-liter Type 911/73 engine, producing 210 bhp and 202 lb-ft of torque, which delivered 0–60 mph in just 5.5 seconds—faster than a Ferrari Daytona. Distinguishing the RS were its lightweight fiberglass panels, flared arches, and signature ducktail spoiler, which allowed it to reach 150 mph and secure its place as a legend.

This 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 Touring was delivered new to Italy in Blutorange (Tangerine) with a black leather interior featuring corduroy seat inserts and a limited-slip differential. It raced in the 1975 Targa Florio, driven by Renato Barraja and Giuseppe Saporito, finishing 16th overall and 8th in class. Under Barraja, it also competed in the Monte Pellegrino Hill Climb (1976) and the Cefalu Hill Climb (1977).

By the late 1970s, the car remained in Italy and was converted to RS 3.0 specification. It was registered in Mantua (1979) and Parma (1983) before being sold to Rennsport Classic Racing Srl in Reggio Emilia. Its Targa Florio history prompted a mid-2000s restoration to original RS 2.7 specification.

After a brief period in Austria, it returned to Italy with Enrico Consoli of Brescia in 2007 and received a FIVA identity card in 2011. The current owner imported it to the UK around ten years ago. It is currently offered for sale on RM Sotheby’s and requires mechanical recommissioning before being put into regular road use.

Source: RM Sotheby’s