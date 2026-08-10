FOR SALE: 1989 Ferrari F40

Now offered through Broad Arrow Private Sales is an exceptionally early Ferrari F40, delivered new to the United Kingdom through Graypaul Motors in December 1989. Representing the coveted European-market “non-cat, non-adjust” specification, the car combines low production mileage, matching numbers, extensive provenance, and significant recent mechanical investment.

The F40 emerged as Ferrari’s uncompromising answer to an automotive era increasingly focused on luxury, electronic assistance, and refinement. Rather than pursuing comfort, Ferrari engineered the F40 around one overriding priority: outright performance. It was the company’s ultimate road car of its generation and the final production Ferrari personally approved by Enzo Ferrari.

Its engineering philosophy drew heavily from Ferrari’s competition experience and the preceding 288 GTO. A reinforced steel-tube chassis was clothed in lightweight carbon fiber, Kevlar, and aluminum, combining high structural rigidity with minimal mass. Pininfarina, with Leonardo Fioravanti closely associated with its design, developed a body dictated by aerodynamic function. Large cooling apertures, pronounced wheel arches, and a substantial rear wing gave the F40 its unmistakable profile while serving clear performance objectives.

At its core was a 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 rated at 478 horsepower and 425 pound-feet of torque, paired with a gated five-speed manual transmission driving the rear wheels. Its ability to exceed 200 mph was only part of the experience. The F40 deliberately eliminated electronic intervention, foregoing ABS, traction control, and other computerized aids. Its cabin followed the same philosophy, with minimal insulation, exposed lightweight materials, fabric door pulls, sparse trim, and carbon-fiber seats prioritizing direct driver feedback over luxury.

Chassis 83330 benefits from unusually detailed provenance. Factory documentation confirms its Rosso Corsa finish, completion at Maranello, and collection in December 1989 before U.K. registration. Its original service booklet records 11 services, including seven major services, with notable maintenance performed by Graypaul Motors, Glenvarigill, and Scuderia Ecosse.

Despite accumulating only 27,675 kilometers, the F40 underwent a comprehensive recommissioning program exceeding £157,000 in 2021. Stewart Roden Motors addressed major mechanical, fuel, suspension, braking, cooling, electrical, and ignition systems while retaining original components wherever practical. Bell Sport & Classic added approximately £40,000 of further work in March 2026, including a major service, new Pirelli P Zero tires, wheel refurbishment, and factory-correct detailing.

Submitted for Ferrari Classiche certification and awaiting its “Red Book” at cataloging, chassis 83330 combines rarity, authenticity, provenance, and careful preservation. It stands as a particularly compelling example of the F40’s uncompromising engineering philosophy and one of the defining performance Ferraris of the modern era.

Source: Broad Arrow Private Sales