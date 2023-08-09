FOR SALE: 1969 Dodge Hemi Daytona

A remarkable vehicle is gearing up to make its appearance on the Mecum Monterey auction on August 19th, 2023. This exquisite 1969 Dodge HEMI® Charger Daytona is poised to steal the spotlight at the event, with expectations of achieving impressive bids. Mecum’s estimations indicate that it could command a final price ranging between $800,000 and $1,200,000.

This 1969 Hemi Charger Daytona is equipped with its original drivetrain and correct primary and secondary body VIN stamps. It showcases a concours-level restoration completed by the legendary Roger Gibson, utilizing date-correct, NOS, assembly line parts. An accompanying Dave Wise report further confirms that the restoration was executed to an OE level. The restoration process spanned over a decade, a testament to the extensive dedication invested.

Being one of the limited 70 Daytonas produced for the program, it boasts the iconic Chrysler engine. The car retains its original sheet metal and features a matching-numbers 426 CI Hemi V-8 engine along with a matching-numbers A727 TorqueFlite transmission.

Both components were meticulously designed for high-performance, featuring robust engineering. Additionally, this car is equipped with the A36 Performance Axle Package, featuring a 3.55 Sure Grip differential and power steering as part of its factory equipment. Opting for the Hemi also automatically led to performance enhancements in the frame and suspension.

Externally, the car is adorned with correct EV2 Hemi Orange paint, complemented by a black wing and aero-styling modifications exclusive to the A11 Daytona package. Inside, the cabin boasts headrest bucket seats, a center console with a floor shifter, the A01 Light Group, a Tic-Toc-Tach, and a 150 MPH speedometer, along with a three-spoke steering wheel and wood-grain trim.

The exterior detailing includes hood pins, streamlined A-pillars, and air extractor scoops on the front fenders, accompanied by the deck wing, special rear window, and chrome exhaust exits. The orange nosecone and “DAYTONA” stripe lettering harmonize seamlessly with the color-matched steel wheels featuring Fratzog hubcaps and a set of Goodyear F70-15 Polyglas white-stripe tires.

The car’s original fender tag documents its accessories. This investment-grade car boasts an exceptional provenance. The owner’s clear goal of achieving accuracy is evident from every angle. With its striking color and original driveline, this Charger Daytona undoubtedly stands as a champion.

Source: Mecum Auctions