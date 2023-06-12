Winged Warrior—1969 Dodge Charger Daytona

When Jim Gehkre returned from his tour in Vietnam, in January of 1970, the first thing he needed was a set of wheels. He sold his ’57 Chrysler New Yorker just before he left to serve his country. Being a Mopar man, he went to the local Dodge dealer and drove away in a used ’68 Barracuda that was sparsely equipped and powered by Chrysler Corporation’s venerable slant-6 engine. A good-looking car that was cost effective and practical. The car served him well and he was content until…. he saw the new Dodge Charger Daytona that was unleashed by Dodge that same year. That long aerodynamic shape! That long nose! That huge rear wing! All of a sudden, he was no longer content with his Barracuda. He knew he had to own a Daytona!