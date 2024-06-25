British Eccentric – 1960 Jensen 541R

With just over 600 produced between 1954 and 1962 it can t be said that the Jensen 541 was built in huge numbers. In my 45-plus years of older car enthusiasm, I can say that I have seen four Jensen 541s, and with pleasure have driven two of them. My secret is out, of all the British cars of the 1950s and early 60s, the Jensen 541 was and remains my favorite coupe of the period.

During the early 1950s Jensen Motors was on a financial roll, having just been awarded the contract to produce the new Austin-Healey 100 in engineless form. Such an arrangement provided Jensen with sufficient financial resources to commence the development of its own Grand Touring car that became known as the 541.