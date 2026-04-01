FOR SALE: 1966 Lamborghini 400 GT ‘Interim’

The Lamborghini 350 GT marked the brand’s debut, combining engineering from Giotto Bizzarrini and Gianpaolo Dallara with Touring’s lightweight bodywork. Built between 1964 and 1966, just 120 examples were produced. Seeking more power and comfort, Lamborghini evolved the car in 1965 by fitting a larger engine, creating the short-lived Lamborghini 400 GT Interim.

The Interim retained the sleek two-seat layout but gained a 4.0-liter V12 producing 320 bhp, paired with a new fully synchromesh five-speed gearbox. While more powerful, it was only a stepping stone before the arrival of the four-seat 400 GT 2+2, with production of the Interim ending after just 32 units.

This particular example is one of those rare cars, combining the larger V12 with the earlier two-seat configuration. It also introduced Lamborghini’s quieter in-house transmission and an updated differential, though it uniquely retained the earlier Salisbury rear axle.

Delivered new in 1966 through Lamborghini East in Rhode Island, it featured Grigio Saint Vincent Metallic paint over a Tobacco leather interior and is among the last cars bodied by Carrozzeria Touring before production shifted elsewhere.

Ownership history spans the U.S. and Europe before a comprehensive restoration by Lorenzini Autosport, including a full repaint, interior retrim, and engine rebuild. Since completion, the car has appeared at major concours events, earning awards and recognition.

With its elegant Touring design, upgraded V12, and extreme rarity, the 400 GT Interim represents one of the purest expressions of Ferruccio Lamborghini’s original vision—and it is currently offered through Broad Arrow Private Sales.

Source: Broad Arrow Private Sales