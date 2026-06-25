FOR SALE: 1965 Shelby Mustang GT350

Carroll Shelby’s reengineering of the 1965 Ford Mustang into the legendary Shelby GT350, along with its competition-focused GT350R counterpart, marked the beginning of one of the most celebrated chapters in American high-performance automotive history. Although Shelby’s formal partnership with Ford lasted only five years, the impact of that collaboration has endured for decades. More than 60 years later, the first-generation GT350 remains one of the most coveted muscle cars ever built, continuing to captivate collectors and enthusiasts who revere the Shelby name.

Among the 504 examples produced, this particular GT350, currently offered for sale on Bring a Trailer, was originally equipped with both factory options available at the time: the iconic Le Mans-style Guardsman Blue racing stripes and lightweight 15-inch Cragar alloy wheels. The car’s second owner reportedly adapted it to tow a race car, fitting a Maier Racing front apron and a large 34-gallon fuel tank.

The Shelby remained registered in California until 1985, when a subsequent owner removed those aftermarket modifications and returned the car closer to its original specification. Following another ownership change in the mid-1990s, the vehicle underwent a comprehensive restoration under the supervision of Shelby American Automobile Club judge John Brown. The quality of the work was later validated in 2007 when the car earned Premier in Division 1 honors at the SAAC National Convention Concours held at Miller Motorsports Park in Utah.

Like every 1965 GT350, the car left Shelby American finished in Wimbledon White with Guardsman Blue rocker-panel stripes, while also featuring the desirable optional over-the-top Le Mans stripes. It is believed to have been originally delivered through Hayward Motors in California and spent much of its life in the state. Distinctive exterior details include the steel-reinforced fiberglass hood with a functional scoop and racing-style quick-release pins, a mesh grille carrying the offset Mustang emblem, and signature sail-panel vents.

The restoration returned the Shelby to its factory-correct appearance, complete with Wimbledon White paint, Blue Le Mans stripes, and its matching-numbers drivetrain. Under the hood resides the original HiPo 289-cubic-inch V8, rated at 306 horsepower. Shared with Ford’s K-code Mustang but enhanced for Shelby duty, the engine features a Holley four-barrel carburetor, cast-aluminum intake manifold, finned aluminum oil pan with hinged baffles, open-letter valve covers, and tri-Y headers feeding side-exit exhausts ahead of the rear wheels.

Inside, the cabin retains its authentic black upholstery, bucket seats, competition-inspired harnesses, Shelby wood-rim steering wheel, and unique instrument cluster featuring an 8,000-rpm tachometer and oil-pressure gauge. Additional GT350-exclusive touches include aircraft-style lap belts and a fiberglass rear parcel shelf replacing the standard Mustang’s rear seating. Power is delivered through a close-ratio Borg-Warner T10 four-speed manual transmission and a rugged 9-inch rear axle fitted with a Detroit Locker differential.

Source: Bring a Trailer