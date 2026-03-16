FOR SALE: 1963 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster

This 1963 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster is among the most significant surviving examples of the legendary W198 series. Finished in its factory-correct White (DB 050) over Red (DB 030) leather interior, the car remains remarkably original and retains its matching-numbers chassis, body, gearbox, and rear axle.

It is also equipped with the highly desirable alloy-block 3.0-liter M198 inline-six and factory disc brakes—features found on the most coveted late-production Roadsters. The car is accompanied by its factory hardtop, original owner’s guides, and a two-piece fitted luggage set.

As one of the final 209 Roadsters produced, it features the highly sought-after alloy-block 3.0-liter M198 inline-six and disc brakes. The car was completed on 7 February 1963, just one day before the final 300 SL Roadster ended production. Initially sent to a dealer in Salzburg, Austria, it remained unsold for months following the arrival of the less expensive W113 SL.

It was later returned to Stuttgart and converted for the North American market with sealed-beam headlights, mile-based instruments, a Becker Grand Prix radio, and whitewall tires, while retaining its European 3.64 rear axle. The car was finally delivered to its first U.S. owner on 14 February 1964.

Over the decades, the car passed through several notable collectors and respected Mercedes-Benz dealers. Its history is extensively documented with invoices dating back to 1967, factory data cards, and a Mercedes-Benz Classic Certificate. The Roadster has also received careful maintenance and restoration work, including a bare-metal respray in its original colors and recent specialist servicing.

This exceptionally preserved 300 SL Roadster is currently offered for £1,495,000 GBP ($2,003,898 USD) through RM Sotheby’s Private Sales, presenting collectors with one of the most historically significant and original late-production W198 Roadsters known.

Source: RM Sotheby’s