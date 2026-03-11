FOR SALE: 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray “Split Window” Coupe Race Car

The Chevrolet Corvette has always been a favorite among privateer racers, and this 1963 Stingray “Split-Window” Coupe is a prime example of that tradition. Chassis 30837S114119 was delivered new in Sebring Silver with a Red interior and the optional L76 340-hp V8. First owned by Bruce Benninger of Stockton, California, the Corvette began life as a daily driver before being converted to race specification in 1968.

Benninger campaigned the car extensively in SCCA B Production, hill climbs, and autocross events throughout the 1970s, highlighted by a win at the 1972 Willow Springs National, a class victory at the 1979 Portland Trans Am round, and numerous appearances at Laguna Seca, Riverside, and Portland. Its U.S. career concluded fittingly at Sears Point in 1981.

Exported to England in 1989, the Corvette was rebuilt and returned to competition at iconic circuits including Brands Hatch and Donington Park. Its international reputation grew with entries at the Goodwood Revival beginning in 2001, where it has since been driven by renowned figures such as Peter Brock, John Fitzpatrick, Martin Donnelly, and Stuart Graham.

Acquired in 2015 by British GT Champion Marco Attard, the car has been prepared by Damax and fitted with a Steve Warrior engine. Recently, Attard and Sir Chris Hoy have kept the Corvette’s competitive spirit alive at Goodwood and other historic events, including its latest run at the 2025 Revival RAC Tourist Trophy alongside Touring Car star Josh Cook.

Now restored to its original Sebring Silver livery, this well-documented, well-raced Split-Window Corvette is offered for sale on Broad Arrow Private Sales with a spare engine, FIA homologation papers, SCCA logbook, and extensive preparation records.

Source: Broad Arrow Private Sales