The Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster, introduced in 1957, remains an icon of automotive excellence. Combining innovative engineering with elegance, its mark in automotive history continues to solidify over half a century later.

The heart of a sports car

At the heart of the 300SL Roadster lies a formidable 3.0-liter inline-six engine, a direct descendant of the legendary powerplant that propelled its predecessor, the 300SL Gullwing, to victory on both road and track. This potent engine churns out an impressive 215 horsepower, delivering exhilarating acceleration and a top speed exceeding 140 mph. Mated to a responsive four-speed manual transmission, the Roadster offers a driving experience characterized by seamless power delivery and agile handling, ensuring thrills at every turn.

Bosch mechanical injection

One of the most significant technical innovations of the 300SL Roadster is its pioneering fuel injection system, a groundbreaking feature developed by Bosch. This system optimizes fuel delivery, enhancing both performance and fuel efficiency while simultaneously reducing emissions—a remarkable achievement for its time. Complementing this innovation is the Roadster’s advanced independent suspension setup, which provides exceptional ride comfort and stability, even when pushing the car to its limits.

Performance

In terms of performance statistics, the 300SL Roadster’s capabilities speak for themselves. With a 0-60 mph time of around 8 seconds and a quarter-mile sprint completed in just over 16 seconds, the Roadster offers blistering performance that continues to impress enthusiasts and critics alike.

Period reaction

Media reviews from reputable sources such as Road & Track magazine further attest to the 300SL Roadster’s acclaim. Critics laud its exceptional performance and handling dynamics, praising its precise steering and confidence-inspiring brakes. Road & Track described the Roadster as a “masterpiece of engineering,” highlighting its innovative design and advanced features. Moreover, the magazine commends the Roadster’s sumptuous interior, noting its lavish appointments and ergonomic layout, ensuring comfort and style.

Modern-day collectability

Beyond its accolades and performance credentials, the Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster holds significant collectability status in today’s automotive market. Its timeless design, groundbreaking engineering, and limited production numbers make it highly sought after by collectors and enthusiasts alike. Pristine examples fetch top dollar at auctions, with values continuing to appreciate over time.

Moreover, the 300SL Roadster’s vintage rally usability further adds to its allure. The Roadster is a formidable contender in classic car rallies and events with its robust construction, agile handling, and potent performance. Its endurance and reliability make it popular among enthusiasts looking to experience the thrill of historic motorsport competitions.

Available example

Currently available through HK Engineering is a 1958 example with the following highlights:

Finished in a silver-grey color combination with red leather interior in fully restored condition with very detailed documentation

First delivery via the Mercedes-Benz Stuttgart branch with a special version for USA SA 10013-149, sealed beam headlights and Radio-Becker-Mexico SA 55154/4

Ownership history with only six owners as well as original historical registration cards from California from 1974-1981, 1st hand until 1996

Very rare color combination ex works in light blue 334 combined with blue leather 333 and blue soft top, completely restored in 2004 in the current color combination

Overhauled by HK-ENGINEERING for 150,000 EURO in 2022, maintained by HK-ENGINEERING for over 17 years

Coveted “matching numbers” including Mercedes-Benz certificate, data card, original US title and on-board literature

Go HERE for more information

Photo © 2024 HK Engineering