Bugatti Destrier Transforms the Bolide Into Automotive Art

Destrier, the third one-off creation from Bugatti’s Programme Solitaire, reimagines the track-only Bolide as a study in elegance. Designed as a true Solitaire, it celebrates proportion, beauty and timeless craftsmanship, creating a car intended to endure for generations and rank among Bugatti’s most significant designs.

Named after the powerful warhorses ridden by medieval knights, the Destrier explores what the Bolide would become without its wings, vents and aerodynamic appendages. The result stands just one meter tall—lower than any other Bugatti—with larger 20-inch front and 21-inch rear wheels replacing the Bolide’s 18-inch setup, emphasizing its sculptural proportions.

Unlike earlier Solitaire commissions, Brouillard and F.K.P. Hommage, which drew heavily on Bugatti’s history, Destrier is an instinctive, design-led sculpture. Still, it reflects the marque’s tradition of creating dramatically different cars from a common platform. Just as the Type 57 chassis underpinned both the Le Mans-winning Type 57G and Type 57C “Tank” racers and the iconic Type 57SC Atlantic, the Bolide now serves as the foundation for Destrier. A hand-laser-engraved plate above the windshield commemorates both the Type 57G Tank and the Type 57SC Atlantic.

A new form language

Built on the Bolide’s carbon-fiber monocoque, Destrier introduces a new design language. Bugatti‘s signature C-line now “breathes,” pausing ahead of the front wheel before continuing toward the horseshoe grille. The grille itself is wider than the Bolide’s, giving the front a restrained, elegant appearance. At the rear, a blended wing inspired by the Chiron Profilée completes the silhouette with understated refinement.

The car’s proportions define its character. The Bolide’s architecture allows the cockpit to sit low between the front fenders, while the body narrows dramatically behind the doors before flaring over the rear wheels, creating a stance more often seen in concept sketches than production vehicles.

“Destrier is not a car you understand with your head, it is a car you feel with your heart. The Bolide gave us the most extreme proportions we have ever created, and by freeing them from the Bolide’s relentless pursuit of downforce, we let them speak as pure sculpture. Just as the Type 57 chassis gave the world both a Le Mans winner and the Atlantic, one platform has now produced two entirely different masterpieces. I believe Destrier will be gracing Concours lawns 50 years from now.” Frank Heyl, Director of Design

Destrier wears “Sapphire Celeste,” a bespoke multi-layer paint developed exclusively for the car and its owner. Diamond-inspired metallic effects highlight its sculpted surfaces, while polished aluminum trim contrasts with the blue finish. The color also recalls the original blue paint worn by the famed Type 57SC Atlantic chassis 57591, known as the “Pope” Atlantic, before it was repainted black. Exposed carbon fiber is limited to the front splitter and rear diffuser, tinted to match the body color. Hammered brightwork in the engine bay references the hand-forged armor of medieval knights.

A tailor’s atelier, on wheels

The cabin moves well beyond the Bolide’s race-focused interior, embracing the warmth of a tailor’s workshop. Every material and finish was selected for a single owner. The interior combines “Ambre Voyageur” leather and nubuck with advanced 3D-knitted textile.

Inspired by haute couture and performance sportswear, the knitted fabric creates seamless three-dimensional surfaces accented with woven copper yarns in a circular “halo-line” pattern. Contrasting stitching emphasizes the cabin’s geometry, echoed in the headrests and center console. Hammered metal finishes appear on the door opener, air vents, steering wheel hub and entry plate, while a small French flag honors Bugatti’s heritage.

“Every material in Destrier was chosen the way a tailor selects cloth. “Ambre Voyageur” leather and nubuck bring a warm, human counterpoint to the depth of “Sapphire Celeste”, while the 3D-knitted textile – threaded with fine copper yarns – wraps the cabin in a single, seamless halo. Nothing shouts. Every surface is measured, tactile, and made for one person alone.” Sabine Consolini, Head of Color and Trim

Parametric lighting elements distinguish the headlamps and taillamps, while the oil filler cap bears the Destrier emblem and its “1/1” designation, marking Bugatti’s third Solitaire model. Power comes from the Bolide’s 1,600 PS quad-turbocharged 8.0-liter W16 engine. True to the project’s philosophy, however, performance takes a back seat to design and craftsmanship, echoing the great Concours-winning automobiles of the past. The Bugatti Destrier will make its public debut during Monterey Car Week, culminating at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance on August 16, 2026.

Above Content © 2026 Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S., reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee 🏁

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