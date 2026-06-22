FOR SALE: 1935 Duesenberg Model J “Sweep Panel” Dual-Cowl Phaeton by LaGrande

Offered through RM Sotheby’s Private Sales for $3.3 million, this remarkable 1935 Duesenberg Model J “Sweep Panel” Dual-Cowl Phaeton represents one of the most significant surviving examples of America’s pre-war automotive craftsmanship. Chassis J-537 is particularly notable as the final “Sweep Panel” Dual-Cowl Phaeton body produced by LaGrande, combining exceptional rarity with a well-documented provenance and numerous concours accolades.

Completed during a period when Duesenberg was embracing more streamlined styling, the car was equipped with contemporary skirted fenders and 17-inch wheels, reflecting the marque’s shift toward a more modern aesthetic. Rather than being immediately sold, the vehicle served as the New York factory branch demonstrator, showcasing Duesenberg’s latest design direction to prospective buyers in one of the nation’s most influential markets.

The car’s first known private owner was Hugh Bancroft Jr., heir to Dow Jones & Company, who acquired it in 1936. Over the following decades, J-537 passed through the hands of several dedicated enthusiasts and respected collectors, including noted Duesenberg authority Joe Kaufmann, who undertook an early restoration while preserving much of the car’s original structure and materials.

A major chapter in the car’s history began in 2000 when longtime RM Sotheby’s client Frank Ricciardelli commissioned a comprehensive restoration by renowned specialist Steve Babinsky of Automotive Restorations. During the process, Babinsky’s team discovered the car remained remarkably original, retaining its factory frame, firewall, coachwork, engine, and substantial portions of its original construction.

The quality of this restoration was quickly recognized on the concours circuit. The Duesenberg earned First in Class at the 2003 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, followed by major honors at Meadow Brook and Amelia Island. It also achieved the prestigious Classic Car Club of America Senior Premier status through three consecutive perfect scores and became the first Duesenberg to receive the club’s coveted Warshawsky Award for Best of Show. Further validating its authenticity, the car holds Auburn Cord Duesenberg Club Category 1 certification.

More recently, J-537 has continued its concours career with appearances at Pebble Beach, Amelia Island, and the 2026 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este in Italy. Less than a decade from its centennial, this extraordinary Duesenberg remains one of the finest surviving examples of the Model J and a benchmark for originality, provenance, and elegance.

Source: RM Sotheby’s