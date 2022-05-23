Festival Of Speed Will Showcase The Newest, Most Amazing Supercars

In a little more than five weeks, the parkland of Goodwood House in West Sussex will welcome back the Festival of Speed presented by Mastercard. With the Festival of Speed fast approaching, they recently released some new information about two of the much-awaited events: the Michelin Supercar Paddock and the First Glance Paddock presented by heycar.

Festival of Speed brings back the Michelin Supercar Paddock and they offer the newest, most powerful, and the fastest cars currently in the market. During the 2021 Supercar Paddock, they had the premiere of some truly exemplary cars like the Glickenhaus SCG 004S, Lotus Evija, and the Aston Martin V12 Speedster. As new supercars are introduced every year, 2022 will definitely have a very exciting line up as they will have more than 60 supercars on display. There will also be some supercars that will be making their global debut during the event. Supercars that enthusiasts can expect to see in the Paddock include the Radford Type 62-2, Hispano-Suiza Carmen, Kalmar 7-97, and the gorgeous Gordon Murray Automotive T.50.

Fans watch action on the hill at Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Picture date: Friday July 9, 2021.

For those who wants to see the most innovative vehicles that the automotive industry has to offer, head on over to the First Glance Paddock. The 2022 First Glance Paddock will feature some of the newest vehicles in the world, those that have just been released from the factories. Some of these cars include the Ford Ranger Raptor and the Porsche 911 Sport Classic.

Guests of the Festival of Speed have the whole weekend to roam the Goodwood Hill and see all the cars on display in the Supercar Paddock and First Glance Paddock, amongst the other events of the weekend.

Festival of Speed presented by Mastercard is scheduled to run from June 23 (Thursday) until June 26 (Sunday), 2022.

Tickets prices start at £47 and are limited for the Festival of Speed as of now. They can be purchased through the website at goodwood.com or through the Ticket Office on +44 (0) 1243 755054.

Tickets to the Festival of Speed comes with a Ticket Guarantee which means that if Goodwood will need to cancel an event because of the latest UK Government advice, ticket holders can opt to either transfer the booking or to request for credit.