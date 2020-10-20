Lotus Evija Unveiled During Goodwood SpeedWeek

The all-electric Lotus Evija hypercar made its public première at Goodwood SpeedWeek where it joined the historic racetrack and took part in the Supercar Run.

In support of SpeedWeek, there were three pre-production examples of Evija at the event. One was decked in a vibrant Lotus ‘Solaris Yellow’ finish, while the other two had a beautiful black and gold finish, a homage to the iconic Lotus liveries of the past. A stylized image of the West Sussex circuit was also featured on the prototypes along with the words ‘Lotus x Goodwood: Creating History since 1948’ in recognition of the year that the first motorsport event and the first Lotus car at Goodwood.

Lotus Evija

Outside of the engineering team, one of the first people to experience the Evija was Lord March (Charlie, 25, son of the event host, the Duke of Richmond).

“The Evija is unbelievable – the power, the speed, I’ve never experienced anything like it – it was exceptional. This new dawn of electric hypercars brings ultimate motoring to life for a new generation and a younger audience. The advancement in electric cars over the last 10 years is astonishing. There is a huge amount of growth potential for these machines to continue allowing us to keep enjoying and driving high performance cars. Lotus continues to appeal to both the inner driver and the inner child in all of us – so much fun, and ultimately for the driver to control and enjoy.” Charles Henry Gordon-Lennox

“We’re having a great time demonstrating the Evija here at Goodwood. Bringing the cars to an event like this is a welcome break from the hundreds of hours spent on proving grounds, where there’s a huge amount of open space and long straights to test the car’s performance limits. Goodwood is a fast and flowing circuit with numerous undulations in the surface, and so is a fantastic test and demonstration for the Evija as it’s the type of environment where many owners will use the car.” Lotus Director of Vehicle Attributes Gavan Kershaw.





[Source: Lotus]

