Ferraris of The M Group Collection

In the realms of automotive design and engineering excellence, few marques command the same level of respect as Ferrari, ranging from its earliest grand touring models to its most modern super- and hypercars, with development often stemming from the efforts of Scuderia Ferrari, the most successful team in Formula 1 history.

To assemble a grouping that highlights the Italian brand’s evolution across nearly 60 years of history is no small feat, but The M Group Collection has managed to do just that. Spanning from a Ferrari 250 GT SWB California spyder to a LaFerrari prototype, The M Group Collection has gathered a truly impressive slate from the Prancing Horse stables, all of which are now set to take center stage on the Indy auction block this May.

1963 Ferrari 250 GT SWB California Spyder

The collection kicks off with the incredible Ferrari 250 GT SWB California spyder, a car built in response to growing demand from customers for a sportier, open-top grand tourer. It started with the 250 GT California spyder. The California spyders paired competition-bred engineering with a refined aesthetic, incorporating a Colombo-designed 3.0L V-12 and 4-speed manual gearbox in a lightweight, long-wheelbase chassis, all clothed in a clean, simple but elegant body with a retractable top that was designed and produced by Carrozzeria Scaglietti.

Details

Chassis no. 4137

The Last Ferrari 250 GT SWB California Spyder built

Ferrari Classiche certification

Marcel Massini report

1 of 55 produced from 1960 to 1963

Covered headlight version completed on February 9, 1963

Imported by Luigi Chinetti Motors of New York

Shipped new to Charles Rezzaghi Motors in San Francisco

Restored by Patrick Ottis in Berkeley, California

Original chassis and body

Original 3.0L/276 HP Colombo V-12 engine and 4-speed manual gearbox

Known ownership history since new

Offered with a tool roll and owner’s manuals

Following up on the initial 45 produced from 1957 to 1960, Ferrari refined the concept further with the short-wheelbase (SWB) California spyder, which brought seemingly minor improvements that made meaningful changes in both performance and its striking appearance, providing Ferrari customers with exactly what the Prancing Horse had intended.

The last 250 GT SWB California spyder built by Ferrari, Chassis No. 4137 is one of a mere 55 produced from 1960 to 1963, and it’s still equipped with its original chassis and body, which houses its original 3.0L/276 HP Colombo V-12 engine and 4-speed manual gearbox.

A covered headlight version completed on February 9, 1963, the Rosso Cina Ferrari’s ownership history is known from the time it was imported by Luigi Chinetti Motors and shipped to and sold new at Charles Rezzaghi Motors of San Francisco, and it’s accompanied by its Ferrari Classiche certification, a Massini report, and a tool roll and owner’s manuals. It’s a remarkable vehicle with exceptional documentation, and it’s just the first of many in the M Group Ferrari line.

F40

Barely removed from an out-and-out race car, the Ferrari F40 endures as a symbol of Enzo Ferrari’s lifelong passion for combining speed and beauty in an automobile of his making, ultimately being the last car conceived and approved by Ferrari before his passing in 1988. S/N 087568, the M Group’s 1991 F40, is among just 213 U.S.-spec examples produced and one of the very few retrofitted with the ultra-rare variable-height suspension system usually offered only to the European market.

Details

S/N 087568

Odometer reads 1,771 miles

1 of 1,315 total produced

1 of 213 U.S.-specification F40s built

Ferrari Classiche certified with Red Book

Twin-turbocharged 2.9L/471 HP V-8 engine

Weber-Marelli electronic fuel injection

5-speed manual transmission

Rosso Corsa Fer. 300/12 exterior

Rosso Stoffa Vigogna interior

This U.S.-spec F40 was retrofitted with the ultra-rare variable height suspension system, which was usually offered only to the European market

Awarded Platinum in January 2000 at the Cavallino Classic

Three-piece Schedoni luggage set

Owner’s manuals

Tool kit and compressed air bottle

Delivered new to February 25, 1991, to Classic Ferrari, Inc., in Richardson, Texas

A Platinum-award winner cloaked in Rosso Corsa Fer. 300/12 over a Rosso Stoffa Vigogna interior, it shows a scant 1,771 miles and is accompanied by a three-piece Schedoni luggage set, owner’s manuals, a tool kit and compressed air bottle, and the all-important Ferrari Classiche Red Book.

F50

The F50 was offered as the successor to the F40 to celebrate Ferrari’s 50th anniversary, and the wonderful 1995 Ferrari F50 in the M Group, S/N 103501, is the 36th of just 349 produced from 1995 through 1997, and it shows an odometer reading of 1,357 kilometers.

Details

Odometer reads 1,357 kilometers

No. 36 of 349 produced from 1995 to 1997

Ferrari Classiche certified with Red Book

Matching-numbers 4.7L/513 HP V-12

Matching-numbers 6-speed manual transmission

Rosso Corsa exterior with Nero interior

Comprehensive refreshing completed by DK Engineering in November 2022

Interior reupholstered in the correct Lorica material in 2022

Steering rack, radiator and suspension overhauled and refinished during 2022 refreshing

Wheels refurbished in 2022

Two-piece Schedoni luggage set

Factory-issued F50 Flight Case for removable hardtop

Copy of Certificate of Origin

Classically dressed in Rosso Corsa paint with a Nero interior, this Ferrari Classiche-certified F50 is powered by a matching-numbers 4.7L/513 HP V-12 and 6-speed manual transmission, and it received a comprehensive refreshing in November 2022 by renowned Ferrari specialists DK Engineering that included reupholstering the interior in the correct Lorica material. Accompanying items include the factory-issued F50 flight case for the removable hardtop, a copy of the certificate of origin, a Massini report and a two-piece Schedoni luggage set.

LaFerrari “Prototipo”

Launched in 2014, the LaFerrari is revered in the evolution of Ferrari’s supercar lineage and continues to inspire shock and awe among all fortunate enough to experience it directly. However, before even all of that, The M Group Collection’s 2012 LaFerrari Prototype MP1 served as an important milestone in the LaFerrari development program. Internally known as “F150 Mulotipo MP1,” this 2012 LaFerrari second-phase, or “second family,” served as a development prototype between March 2012 and August 2013 and was the LaFerrari prototype platform used by the engineering artists at Ferrari to integrate the various mechanical systems into their new masterpiece and refine them to production reality.

Details

Chassis no. 4137

The Last Ferrari 250 GT SWB California Spyder built

Ferrari Classiche certification

Marcel Massini report

1 of 55 produced from 1960 to 1963

Covered headlight version completed on February 9, 1963

Imported by Luigi Chinetti Motors of New York

Shipped new to Charles Rezzaghi Motors in San Francisco

Restored by Patrick Ottis in Berkeley, California

Original chassis and body

Original 3.0L/276 HP Colombo V-12 engine and 4-speed manual gearbox

Known ownership history since new

Offered with a tool roll and owner’s manuals

The car that proved Ferrari’s amazing HY-KERS powertrain system, MP1 is a singular prototype and an irreplaceable step in the LaFerrari development process. As such, it provides a tangible link to the renowned engineering and technical prowess—balanced by sheer artistry in every detail—that continues to define Ferrari today.

275 GTS

Ferrari introduced its 275 GT line at the Paris Auto Salon in October 1964, succeeding the storied 250 GT lineage by once again offering its latest model in both berlinetta and spyder form. Both represented a significant improvement in Ferrari’s roadgoing offerings, with the GTS objectively more luxurious than the dual-purpose 275 GTB, offering comfortable seating, ample luggage space and a somewhat softer ride, perfectly suiting it to its mission of swift, stylish and comfortable grand touring.

The M Group Collection’s 1966 Ferrari 275 GTS, S/N 07767, is the 137th of 200 built from 1964 through 1966. A desirable U.S.-spec example, it was delivered new to Luigi Chinetti Motors in September 1965 finished in Argento over a Nero leather interior, later refinished in the stunning Blu Ferrari 20-A-180 paint and a Tobacco leather interior with the contrasting Dark Blue Wilton carpets it wears today.

Details

S/N 07767

The 137th of the just 200 Ferrari 275 GTS examples built

1 of approximately 20 examples produced with the rare factory hardtop

Desirable U.S.-delivered example, imported new by Luigi Chinetti

Extensive restoration performed by Ferrari specialists at Motion Products and North Coast Exotics

Offered with its original books, tools, a Marcel Massini report and restoration records

Shown at the XXII Palm Beach Cavallino Classic and the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance in 2014

Pininfarina-built Spider coachwork

Tipo 213 3286cc/260 HP SOHC alloy V-12 engine

Six Weber twin-choke carburetors with 12 individual velocity stacks

5-speed manual transaxle

Blu Ferrari 20-A-180 exterior with Tobacco interior

4-wheel independent suspension

4-wheel hydraulic disc brakes

Wilton carpets in Dark Blue

Originally fitted with three Weber 40DCZ/6 carburetors, its original, matching-numbers Tipo 213 3.3L/260 HP Colombo V-12 now features a rare period-correct six-carburetor setup installed as part of a restoration in 2017-18 performed by Motion Products in Neenah, Wisconsin, and North Coast Exotics of Cleveland, Ohio. Perhaps most notably, it’s fitted with the so-called Chinetti Motors “horizontal streaked” hardtop, a feature offered exclusively by Chinetti in period and now thought to be even more rare than the original factory hardtop, of which only approximately 20 were produced.

275 GTB/4

The 275 GTB/4 was unveiled in 1966 as the penultimate evolution of the Ferrari 275 GTB, and the M Group’s S/N 09909 is one of 330 examples produced from that introduction through 1968. Showing 29,228 miles on the odometer, it was restored in its striking, original Giallo over Nero color combination. Ferrari Classiche certified, the 275 GTB/4 is powered by a 3,285cc/300 HP V-12 engine, and it’s offered with its Red Book, FIVA Identity Card (No. 038016) issued in April 2010, and a Massini report.

Details

S/N 09909

Odometer reads 29,228 miles

Restored in its original color combination

1 of 330 examples produced

Ferrari Classiche certified with Red Book

3285cc/300 HP DOHC V-12 engine

Six Weber 40 DCN17 twin-choke carburetors

5-speed manual gearbox

Coachwork by Scaglietti

Giallo exterior with a Nero interior

4-wheel independent suspension with A-arms, coil springs and Koni shocks

4-wheel hydraulic disc brakes

Offered with its FIVA Identity Card (No. 038016), issued April 2010, and a Marcel Massini report

Delivered new to its first owner in May 1967 in Stockholm, Sweden

The Daytona Spyder

When Pininfarina designer Leonardo Fioravanti penned the now-famous Ferrari 365 GTB/4, he never envisioned that a convertible version of the car would soon become known far and wide as the “Daytona.” However, coachbuilder Sergio Scaglietti secured Sergio Pininfarina’s approval for a prototype, the introduction of which unleashed a flood of orders for the new Daytona spyder. Ultimately, just 122 Daytona spyders were produced by the factory, with The M Group Collection featuring two enticing examples from 1971.

Details

S/N 14779

Odometer reads 40,309 miles

The 31st of 122 examples produced

Formerly owned by Academy Award-winning director Sydney Pollack, who won Academy Awards for best picture and best director for the 1985 film “Out of Africa”

1 of only 14 examples produced in Argento Metallizzato

Older restoration in its original factory color combination by Vantage Motor Works

Further restored around 2009 by Steve Babinsky’s Automotive Restorations

Matching numbers 4.4L DOHC V-12 engine

5-speed manual transmission

Argento Metallizzato with Nero interior

Air conditioning

FCA Platinum award at the 2007 Concorso Arizona

Tool roll

Owner’s manuals

Distributed via Luigi Chinetti Motors in June 1972 to Carl A. Haas Automobile Imports of Highland Park, Illinois

Displayed in the paddock at Road America during a Trans-Am race by its first owner, H.J. Hoff

One of just 14 examples finished in Argento Metallizzato and formerly owned by Academy Award-winning director Sydney Pollack, S/N 14779 is the 31st of those 122 built. Boasting a matching-numbers 4.4L DOHC V-12 engine, the FCA Platinum-award winning Daytona spyder is accompanied by tools and manuals, as well as a unique cross-border history following Pollack’s ownership.

Meanwhile, S/N 15007 also boasts some Hollywood history. Delivered new in April 1972 to Bill Harrah’s Modern Classic Motors in Reno, Nevada, and shown at the 1972 Los Angeles Auto Show, the Daytona spyder was later sold in October 1975 to Warner Bros. Pictures by Harley Cluxton III’s Grand Touring Cars of Phoenix, Arizona. During its time with Warner Bros., it’s believed the car was used in several high-profile films by the production company. Today fitted with its original chassis, 4.4L DOHC V-12 engine and bodywork, S/N 15007 is equipped with factory Borletti air conditioning and Boranni wire wheels, and is accompanied by its Ferrari Classiche Red Book and Massini report.

575M Superamerica

Ferrari’s 550 Maranello made graceful transitions through subsequent Barchetta Pininfarina and 575M versions, reaching full fruition in the landmark 575M Superamerica—559 examples of which were produced from 2005 to 2006, and one of which joins The M Group selection. The 575 Superamerica invoked memories of the superbly stylish, luxurious and exclusive limited edition models of past generations, blending the finest in grand touring appointments and comfort with the breathtaking performance expected of any flagship front engine V-12 Ferrari.

Details

S/N 145730

Odometer reads 2,444 miles

1 of 559 produced

5.75L/540 HP DOHC aluminum alloy V-12 engine

Dry-sump lubrication

Bosch Motronic ME7 fuel injection

F1 6-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters

Grigio Silverstone Fer. 740 exterior with Rosso interior

Revocromico retractable hard top with rotating electrochromic glass roof panel

Daytona-style bucket seats

Scuderia front fender shields

Rack-and-pinion steering

4-wheel independent, unequal-length wishbone suspension with coilovers, telescopic shocks and anti-roll bars

4-wheel cross-drilled disc brakes with Red Ferrari-branded calipers

19-inch multipiece 5-spoke wheels with Prancing Horse center caps

255/35ZR19 Bridgestone Potenza tires

Factory car cover and carbon fiber roof protection kit included

Gorgeously finished in Grigio Silverstone Fer. 740 paint and trimmed with a Rosso interior, this 2005 575M Superamerica, S/N 145730, is offered with an odometer reading of just 2,444 miles. Powered by the 5.75L/540 HP DOHC aluminum alloy V-12 with Bosch Motronic fuel injection, it features Daytona-style bucket seats and the Revocromico retractable hardtop with rotating electrochromic glass roof panel, an innovative technology first used on the 575M Superamerica by Ferrari.

Summary

Taken as a whole, the selection of Ferraris from The M Group Collection represents far more than just an assemblage of desirable automobiles; it’s a group that highlights some of the Prancing Horse brand’s most defining eras, with each car representing its own place in an incredible road-going lineage. As they cross the auction block in Indianapolis this May, these Ferraris will continue to cement Ferrari’s seat in the hallowed halls of automotive design and engineering excellence, offering a unique opportunity to capture a part of Enzo Ferrari’s enduring legacy.

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