Ferrari Challenge Excitement at Weathertech Raceway, Laguna Seca

Sunday’s race at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca concluded a thrilling season of Ferrari Challenge in North America, but it did not come without its consequences. A mix of excitement and surprise saw several championship contenders fall from the podium and others rise, as the series heads to the Finali Mondiali in Mugello for its final event next month.

Trofeo Pirelli

Dylan Medler (The Collection) dethroned his top rival on Sunday at Laguna Seca with an astounding pass for the victory on Lap 1. Medler started third, but lunged forward at the start around polesitter and championship leader Massimo Perrina (Ferrari of Seattle).

Perrina remained close to Medler until a mid-race misstep, but his teammate Roberto Perrina (Ferrari of Seattle) assumed the position and stayed hot on Medler’s heels. Medler – whose last win came at Daytona International Speedway – held onto the win by .384 seconds over the elder Perrina and Ethan McWilliams (Boardwalk Ferrari) finished third.

While the Trofeo Pirelli race was decided on the first lap, the Trofeo Pirelli Am race was decided at nearly the last lap. Contact between the two class-leading Ferraris and traffic saw Michael Porter (Ferrari of Seattle) elevated to his second win of the season prior to a race-ending yellow flag. It was also good fortune for championship leader Brad Fauvre (Ferrari of San Francisco) who finished second place, and Rey Acosta who finished third for his second podium in three races.

Coppa Shell

The Coppa Shell race was shaped by a handful of incidents on Sunday afternoon, but ultimately saw Mitchell Green (Ferrari Westlake) on top for the second consecutive day. Green finished behind Gary Ott (Ferrari Philadelphia), but a time penalty dropped the latter down the leaderboard and Green assumed the position. The win was critical for Green’s chances in the championship – now atop the standings with two races remaining – and he finished first over Chuck Whittall (Ferrari of Central Florida) in second and Mike Chen (Ferrari of Newport Beach) in third.

Gabe Hrib (Ferrari of Atlanta) provisionally finished first in the Coppa Shell Am class on Sunday. The class saw hard fought battles, some of which Hrib was part of that led to his disqualification. Therefore, the win was awarded to Steve Check (Ferrari of Rancho Mirage) – his first of the year. Lance Cawley (Ferrari of Atlanta) followed Check, with Fabian Sperman (The Collection) completing the revised podium.

Finali Mondiali

While this weekend’s races at Laguna Seca wrapped up Ferrari Challenge’s stint in North America, the series travels to the Finali Mondiali in October to determine the 2025 championship winners. The upcoming event takes place from October 21 – 26.

All races, including replays from this weekend in Laguna Seca, are available on the Ferrari YouTube channel.

