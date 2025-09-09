Ferrari 849 Testarossa Debuts: 1,036 hp PHEV Flagship Replaces SF90

Ferrari has unveiled the 849 Testarossa, a plug-in-hybrid berlinetta that succeeds the SF90 at the top of Maranello’s range. The mid-rear twin-turbo V8 works with three electric motors for a combined 1,050 cv (about 1,036 hp) and e-AWD. The name revives one of Ferrari’s most storied badges while the engineering targets higher output, cleaner responses, and stronger repeatability on road and track.

Shown in Milan rather than at the Munich IAA, the 849 Testarossa pairs sharp, geometric surfacing with functional aero, including an active rear spoiler and a twin-tail rear inspired by the 512 S. Ferrari claims 415 kg of downforce at 250 km/h and a 15% improvement in cooling capacity versus SF90. Inside, there is a cleaner “sail” center motif with a gated selector, a new steering wheel with mechanical buttons, and a simplified HMI.

Powertrain and Performance

• ICE: 3,990 cc F154FC V8, 830 cv (about 819 hp), 842 Nm (about 621 lb-ft), 8,300 rpm

• Hybrid system: two front motors (RAC-e torque-vectoring e-axle) plus one rear MGU-K for a 220 cv electric contribution

• Battery: 7.45 kWh; eDrive range up to 25 km

• Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch

• Performance (claimed): 0–100 km/h under 2.3 s; 0–200 km/h 6.35 s; top speed over 330 km/h

• Fiorano lap: 1’17”500

The turbocharger is the largest ever on a production Ferrari. Updated control logic includes ABS Evo and the new FIVE estimator for more precise, repeatable braking and traction behavior.

Coupe and Spider, Prices, and Timing

Ferrari will build both coupe and Spider. Italy pricing starts at €460,000 for the coupe and €500,000 for the Spider. First European deliveries are slated for Q2 2026 (coupe) and Q3 2026 (Spider), followed by the United States about three months later at higher prices due to tariffs.

Why “849 Testarossa”?

“849” nods to eight cylinders and 449 cc per cylinder. “Testarossa” references the red cam covers from Ferrari’s racing heritage and the famed 1984 Testarossa road car. Executives emphasized this is a forward-looking racer for the road rather than a nostalgic revival.

Below the Surface: Dynamics, Aero, and Weight

Key hardware changes include a re-engineered V8 with new turbo, heads, block, manifolds, intake plenums, and lightweighting via titanium fasteners and valve gear. Despite beefier components, dry weight remains 1,570 kg, preserving the best power-to-weight for a range model. The front underfloor now uses cascading vortex generators. The twin-tail rear and a lighter active spoiler switch between low-drag and high-downforce in under a second. Stopping distances are 28.5 m (100–0 km/h) and 108.0 m (200–0 km/h).

Innovative Electronics

The new FIVE (Ferrari Integrated Vehicle Estimator) runs a real-time digital twin using a 6D sensor to estimate vehicle speed and yaw angle, feeding e-AWD, e-Diff, traction control, and ABS Evo. Ferrari says it enables later, harder, more repeatable braking and more precise control across all Manettino positions.

Design, HMI, and Cabin

The design language leans into rolling architecture, with vertical and transverse volumes and dramatic door surfaces that double as aero ducts to increase intercooler airflow. The horizontal dashboard with a floating upper, C-shaped vents, and an F80-inspired gate on the central sail is paired with a new steering wheel that returns mechanical buttons for key functions. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, and the MyFerrari Connect app are standard. Seats are offered in comfort or carbon-fiber “racing” spec. New colors debut: Rosso Fiammante and Giallo Ambra, plus Giallo Siena Alcantara for the interior.

Assetto Fiorano Package

The optional Assetto Fiorano spec trims about 30 kg with composites and titanium, adds 20-inch carbon-fiber wheels and stiffer single-rate Multimatic dampers. Aero changes include larger front flicks and an extra pair of underfloor vortex generators. At the rear, twin wings replace the twin tails, tripling vertical downforce without a major drag penalty. For the first time, a front lifter can be paired with Assetto Fiorano by retaining semi-active Magneride. A dedicated gradient-stripe livery in Bianco Cervino or Rosso Corsa is available.

Another Hybrid Addition To Ferrari’s Lineup

The 849 Testarossa formally replaces the SF90 as the performance benchmark of Ferrari’s regular lineup. Ferrari continues to roll out new hybrids and will also preview its first EV while maintaining petrol and hybrid models in parallel.

Key Specs

• Total system power: 1,050 cv (about 1,036 hp)

• Engine: 3,990 cc twin-turbo V8, 830 cv (about 819 hp), 842 Nm (about 621 lb-ft)

• Hybrid hardware: three e-motors (two front, one rear), 7.45 kWh battery, eDrive up to 25 km

• Drivetrain: e-AWD with RAC-e torque vectoring; 8-speed DCT

• Performance: 0–100 km/h under 2.3 s; 0–200 km/h 6.35 s; top speed over 330 km/h

• Aero: 415 kg downforce at 250 km/h; lighter active spoiler

• Chassis and controls: ABS Evo, FIVE estimator, revised springs and dampers, larger brakes and improved cooling

• Dry weight: 1,570 kg; weight distribution 45/55 front to rear

• Tyres: 265/35 R20 front, 325/30 R20 rear

• Dimensions: 4,718 x 2,304 x 1,225 mm; wheelbase 2,650 mm

Pricing and availability summary

• Coupe: €460,000 in Italy, European deliveries Q2 2026; United States about three months later

• Spider: €500,000 in Italy, European deliveries Q3 2026; United States about three months later

• United States pricing: expected to be higher due to tariffs

• Fuel and CO2: under homologation