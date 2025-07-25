Ferrari 308 GTB Turns 50

To mark the 50th anniversary of the legendary Ferrari 308 GTB, Cavallino – the world’s leading magazine for enthusiasts of the Prancing Horse – hosted an exclusive event at the prestigious Royal Automobile Club in London, in collaboration with the Goodwood Circuit.

The event began with a welcome and briefing at Goodwood’s Race Control, where participants took part in a parade lap on the famous track. This was followed by a scenic tour that brought the crews to Pall Mall, in the heart of London, where the cars were displayed in front of the historic headquarters of the Royal Automobile Club.

Unveiled at the 1975 Paris Motor Show, the 308 GTB redefined the standards for compact sports cars, marking a turning point for Ferrari. The 308-328 series boosted the company’s annual production from a few hundred to several thousand units.

The day continued with a cocktail reception and a talk moderated by Amanda Stretton – renowned automotive journalist and racing driver – joined by Massimo Delbò, automotive historian and Editorial Director of Cavallino, known for his deep knowledge and passion for classic Ferraris. Luigi Orlandini, Chairman & CEO of Cavallino, welcomed guests to this special evening held in a unique and legendary location.

The evening’s program was enriched by contributions from historic figures closely associated with the 308. Leonardo Fioravanti – famed Pininfarina designer and the creative mind behind the styling of 24 Ferrari models – shared insights into the design genesis of the 308 GTB and his personal experience as a former owner of a metallic silver version with red interior, the very car displayed in the Rotunda during the event.

Antonio “Tonino” Tognana, former Italian rally champion, recounted the boldness and vision that led him, in 1982, to transform the 308 GTB into a winning rally weapon, securing the national title on predominantly gravel terrain. His daring decision helped inspire the later development of the legendary 288 GTO competition car.

