2025 Velocity Invitational Postponed

Velocity Invitational, America’s premier luxury motorsports festival, announced its decision to postpone the 2025 event due to the current economic climate impacting multiple elements of the event. The sixth annual event, initially scheduled for June 6-8 at Sonoma Raceway, will be rescheduled for next year.

Founder Jeff O’Neill Comments

“As difficult as this decision has been, we believe that postponing this year’s event is the best way to ensure we’re able to deliver the extraordinary experience our attendees and participants expect,” said Velocity Invitational founder Jeff O’Neill. “We created Velocity Invitational to celebrate and share the finest elements of motorsport in an educational, family-friendly, and fun environment. We remain committed to creating a truly one-of-a-kind event, and we’ll be back bigger, better, and stronger in 2026.”

2026 Event

The Velocity Invitational team looks forward to returning to Sonoma Raceway and will work with the Wine Country facility to confirm and announce next year’s date as soon as possible. In the meantime, the Velocity team will soon announce alternative ways to engage with the car community throughout 2025 and 2026.

Ticket Options

Ticket holders request a refund or retain tickets for the 2026 event. Those who retain their tickets will receive a certificate for $50 in “Velocity Funds” per paid adult admission, redeemable for experiences, premium areas, merchandise, or additional admissions. Refunds will also remain available up to 60 days before the 2026 event.

For customer service inquiries, please email [email protected].

Past Highlights

