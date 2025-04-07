2025 Anantara Concorso Roma

All roads lead to Rome

Welcome to the Anantara Concorso Roma, a new world-class automotive ‘spectacle’ in the heart of historical Rome, planned for April 2025. A gathering of the rarest and most significant historic Automobili Italiane from around the globe, for a vibrant three-day celebration of the very best in Roman hospitality, Italian cuisine and luxury style—la dolce vita!

Caput Mundi

For just three days in 2025, 24-27 April, Rome will be the capital of the historical car world. The Centro Storico, arguably the greatest open-air museum, will showcase the very best rare historic cars from around the world. An impressive Concorso d’Eleganza amongst the magnificent ancient Roman antiquities and Renaissance treasures.

La città Eterna è in fermento

Thanks to a galaxy of stylish hotel openings, including the Anantara Palazzo Naiadi on Piazza della Repubblica, Rome is buzzing. There’s been a new inflow of trendy bars, restaurants, boutiques, music venues, contemporary art galleries… Today Rome feels vibrant—an international capital city with the level of sophisticated chic it deserves.

Il Concorso

Uniquely, the Anantara Concorso Roma will only feature Automobili Italiane. A curated line-up of the very best Italian masterpieces of every age—from the early pioneering days, through the heroic decades of racing supremacy, the era of power, performance and style, up to the modern era of the first supercars. The story of the Italian sports car features all the great marques: Alfa Romeo, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Maserati, and Bugatti, an Italian car by birth.

Benvenuti ad Anantara Palazzo Naiadi

Housed in an impressively restored 19th-century marble palace, centrally located on the majestic Piazza della Repubblica and overlooking the gushing Fountain of The Naiads, the Anantara Palazzo Naiadi offers a level of luxury and indulgence few hotels in Rome can match. Built above ancient Rome’s Diocletian Thermal Baths (seen through a glass floor on the lower level), it’s a palatial residence with soaring ceilings, extravagant Murano glass chandeliers, and magnificent marble floors throughout—the neo-classical and the contemporary skillfully combined.

With 232 ultra comfortable guest rooms and suites, it exudes an atmosphere of old-world charm and elegance, matched by a reputation for friendly and attentive staff—the Anantara Palazzo Naiadi is a truly luxurious five-star hotel. An obvious advantage of having a hotel of this capacity is that all the Concorso entrants, sponsors, and attending VIP guests can stay together under one roof. A large double-heighted lobby bar, a luxurious cocktail bar and Champagnerie, and a stunning rooftop bar, where you can watch the setting sun —all go to make the Anantara Palazzo Naiadi the perfect party palace for a group of thirsty automobilists.

Tickets

Go HERE

Above content © 2025 Anantara Concorso Roma, reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee