IROC to wow fans at Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion

For those fortunate enough to have previously attended a Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion (RMMR) at Weathertech Raceway, Laguna Seca, you already know the variety of machinery and drivers is unmatched anywhere. F1, Can-AM, IndyCar, Trans-AM, Sports Cars, and Pre-war racers have all graced the iconic West Coast circuit during Monterey Car Week. Adding to this prestigious list of, a historic IROC run-group will debut this year, adding another chapter to the famed vintage gathering.