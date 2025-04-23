Vintage Car Racing

IROC to wow fans at Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion

SCD Exclusive with IROC President Ray Evernham

Rex McAfee

For those fortunate enough to have previously attended a Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion (RMMR) at Weathertech Raceway, Laguna Seca, you already know the variety of machinery and drivers is unmatched anywhere. F1, Can-AM, IndyCar, Trans-AM, Sports Cars, and Pre-war racers have all graced the iconic West Coast circuit during Monterey Car Week. Adding to this prestigious list of, a historic IROC run-group will debut this year, adding another chapter to the famed vintage gathering.

Tags
Published photographer and writer for several Porsche and Ferrari magazines. I currently reside in Southern California and I am very grateful for all of the opportunities the local car culture presents me with. Currently the editor of the 356 Club of Southern California. Sharing the car's history through the club's magazine is a true privilege.
