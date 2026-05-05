Left to Right: Earl Bamber, Rebecca Sigler, J.C. and Jennifer France, Will and Sarah Bamber, Morgan and Mason Filippi, Tonya and Thomas Merrill, Kristy Simpson, and Madeline Stewart
Left to Right: Earl Bamber, Rebecca Sigler, J.C. and Jennifer France, Will and Sarah Bamber, Morgan and Mason Filippi, Tonya and Thomas Merrill, Kristy Simpson, and Madeline Stewart
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Wags on the Runway Adds IMSA Weekend Fun

Where Fashion and Canines collide

Avatar photoKristina Cilia

At first glance, “runway” and “raceway” didn’t usually share the same sentence unless, of course, it was Wags on the Runway, where high fashion and high horsepower casually mingled over lunch like old friends.

Held just before the roar of engines took over WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca for the Stubhub Monterey Sportscar Championship, this delightfully offbeat kickoff event traded pit lane intensity for patio charm. Hosted at Casa Munras Garden Hotel & Spa, the gathering blended hors d’oeuvres and lunch with a fashion show that felt equal parts Monaco chic and Central Coast ease. The event was narrated by noted motorsports broadcaster Ralph Sheheen and attended by Mel Harder, President and General Manager of WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca .

But the real twist and the reason it stuck with people was who took to the runway. Yes, there were stylish looks curated by the trendy retailer Pamplemousse Boutique, modeled by the wives and girlfriends of IMSA drivers. But sharing the spotlight were four-legged costars, adoptable dogs from SPCA Monterey County, trotting confidently alongside their human counterparts.

And if seasoned race fans were hard to impress, the dogs made it look easy. They did not just participate, they stole the show, leaving even the most glamorous outfits playing supporting roles.

Tonya Merrill's smile perfectly captures the afternoon vibe as she strolls through the patio during Wags on the Runway, a benefit lunch supporting the Monterey County SPCA.
Tonya Merrill’s smile perfectly captures the afternoon vibe as she strolls through the patio during Wags on the Runway, a benefit lunch supporting the Monterey County SPCA.

For Lauren Merrill, owner of Pamplemousse in Carmel and provider of the dresses for the two-legged models, the weekend carried a personal touch, as her son Thomas was set to compete in the event behind the wheel of an Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT4 Evo.

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(L to R) Mason Filippi, Madeline Stewart, and Earl Bamber enjoy lunch on the patio at Casa Munras during the Wags on the Runway fashion show.
(L to R) Mason Filippi, Madeline Stewart, and Earl Bamber enjoy lunch on the patio at Casa Munras during the Wags on the Runway fashion show.

There was something refreshingly human about the whole affair. Away from helmets and lap times, drivers cheered from the sidelines as their partners took center stage, smiling just a bit wider than they typically do once the race weekend gets underway. It served as a reminder that motorsport was not only about speed, it was also about community, personality, and occasionally, a perfectly timed wag of a tail.

Guests enjoyed a warm sunny afternoon eating lunch outdoors on the patio at Casa Munras prior to the Wags on the Runway fashion show.
Guests enjoyed a warm sunny afternoon eating lunch outdoors on the patio at Casa Munras prior to the Wags on the Runway fashion show.

By the time the last look was shown and the final photo was snapped, Wags on the Runway had done exactly what it set out to do, kick off race weekend with style, heart, and just enough whimsy to make even the most serious racing purist crack a smile. And in a world of split-second margins, that might have been the most memorable finish of all.

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Kristina Cilia
California native Kristina Cilia has an extensive photography background. She spent almost 10 years photographing military life, people and planes while her enthusiasm for photographing automobiles grew. Kristina has created images for Three Fifty Six Inc. documenting their 356 East Coast Holiday and more. She photographed racing events at Nango (Japan), Laguna Seca, Sears Point, Thunder Hill, Snetterton, Brands Hatch and Silverstone and events like Pebble Beach Concours and Goodwood Festival of Speed. Kristina loves to travel and attend Porsche Club events. She currently resides in Northern California with her husband and two teenage boys.
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