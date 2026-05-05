Wags on the Runway Adds IMSA Weekend Fun

At first glance, “runway” and “raceway” didn’t usually share the same sentence unless, of course, it was Wags on the Runway, where high fashion and high horsepower casually mingled over lunch like old friends.

Held just before the roar of engines took over WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca for the Stubhub Monterey Sportscar Championship, this delightfully offbeat kickoff event traded pit lane intensity for patio charm. Hosted at Casa Munras Garden Hotel & Spa, the gathering blended hors d’oeuvres and lunch with a fashion show that felt equal parts Monaco chic and Central Coast ease. The event was narrated by noted motorsports broadcaster Ralph Sheheen and attended by Mel Harder, President and General Manager of WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca .

But the real twist and the reason it stuck with people was who took to the runway. Yes, there were stylish looks curated by the trendy retailer Pamplemousse Boutique, modeled by the wives and girlfriends of IMSA drivers. But sharing the spotlight were four-legged costars, adoptable dogs from SPCA Monterey County, trotting confidently alongside their human counterparts.

And if seasoned race fans were hard to impress, the dogs made it look easy. They did not just participate, they stole the show, leaving even the most glamorous outfits playing supporting roles.

For Lauren Merrill, owner of Pamplemousse in Carmel and provider of the dresses for the two-legged models, the weekend carried a personal touch, as her son Thomas was set to compete in the event behind the wheel of an Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT4 Evo.

There was something refreshingly human about the whole affair. Away from helmets and lap times, drivers cheered from the sidelines as their partners took center stage, smiling just a bit wider than they typically do once the race weekend gets underway. It served as a reminder that motorsport was not only about speed, it was also about community, personality, and occasionally, a perfectly timed wag of a tail.

By the time the last look was shown and the final photo was snapped, Wags on the Runway had done exactly what it set out to do, kick off race weekend with style, heart, and just enough whimsy to make even the most serious racing purist crack a smile. And in a world of split-second margins, that might have been the most memorable finish of all.

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