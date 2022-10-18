Exclusive Ad Personam Ultimae Roadster Inspired By The Miura Roadster

The last Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae, a special Roadster, have left Automobili Lamborghini in Sant’Agata to be sent to its Swiss owner. The Aventador Ultimae Roadster is a left-hand drive example that pays tribute to its V12 open-top predecessor through a special Lamborghini Ad Personam project that is an elegantly modern interpretation of the one-off Miura Roadster.

Finished in a specially created color Azzura Flake, it replicates the original special color of the Miura and at the same time, it was updated with a glitter element for homologation purposes. A Nero Aldebaran pinstripe extends from the front to the rocker cover, which is finished in Grigio Liqueo, then continues towards the rear of the Aventador, complementing the visible carbon fiber of the front splitter, rear diffuser, and the sill.

The roof and the rear engine cover of the roadster is made from shiny, black-painted carbon fiber, a modern addition since the original Miura Roadster is roofless. Modeling the black-painted bonnet scoop of the Miura, the Ultimae have black air intakes with additional Nero Aldebaran livery on the bonnet. Its tailpipes are matt black, and similar to the original silver rims of the Miura, the Ultimae was given shiny silver rims with black brake calipers.

The interior of the Aventador Ultimae is as exclusive as the Miura Roadster. This Miura Roadster influence can be seen on the leather seat style and even the trim of the dashboard and center console which has been wrapped in Bianco Leda leather with complementary Nero Aldebaran around the headrests. It has a minimalist dashboard in Nero Ade Alcandara with Bianco Leda stitching that showcases a unique embroidered Miura badge. This same Miura badge is seen on the side rocker displaying the inspiration for this Aventador Ultimae.

The Miura P400 Roadster that inspired the last of the V12 Aventador that was released, was a one-off show car that made its debut in April 1968 at the Carrozzeria Bertone stand at the Brussels Motor Show. The Roadster was so much more than just a coupé without its roof, several notable difference can be noted on the Roadster not just for aesthetic distinction, but also to be able to deliver the needed torsional rigidity of the chassis. It had a very shiny Lamè Sky Blue Acrilico finish matched with Pelle Bianco interior with red carpet. With a low roofline, large side air intakes, and a sharply-raked windscreen, with all other glass removed, the Roadster was well received when it made its debut, but it never entered production.

It was showcased at the 1968 Geneva Motor Show and was also test-driven in Sant’Agata Bolognese. The Miura was then returned to Bertone and was subsequently sold to the International Lead and Zinc Research Organization (ILZRO) where they replaced every possible component with zinc or lead before it was repainted in olive green with matching green interior.

Renamed ZN 75, it was used as a demonstration show car. It travelled with world showcasing its zinc and lead materials and was even shown to several car design centers. The rust protective zinc treatment, which is still considered mandatory in every new car, can be directly linked to the work that the ZN 75 has done.

Over the years, the ZN 75 was transferred to different owners all over the world. In 2008, it was finally brought back to its original Roadster configuration. Completely restored to its original Brussels motor show configuration, it was also in 2008 that it was shown at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance where it finished second in the Lamborghini class.

The photoshoot was realized courtesy of ‘Cave Lazzareschi’ managed by Alvise Lazzareschi, located inside the mining basin of Colonnata di Carrara (MS).