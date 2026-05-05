FOR SALE: 1983 Lamborghini Countach 5000 S by Bertone

A striking 1983 Lamborghini Countach 5000 S is poised to headline an upcoming sealed-bid sale at RM Sotheby’s, with an estimate ranging from $1.0 million to $1.1 million. Among the 321 examples produced, this particular car distinguishes itself as the only Countach 5000 S originally finished in the rare and luminous Oro Sahara paintwork—a detail that elevates its status within an already exclusive lineage.

Introduced in 1982 as a significant evolution of Lamborghini’s defining supercar, the 5000 S featured an enlarged near five-litre V12 engine and broader fender flares, enhancing both performance and visual presence. European-market cars, such as this example, were equipped with six Weber carburetors, delivering a notable power advantage over fuel-injected U.S.-spec counterparts. Penned by Bertone, the Countach’s angular silhouette remains one of the most iconic automotive designs of the 20th century.

Completed in February 1983, chassis DLA12559 was delivered new to Saudi Arabia, where it quickly became a standout presence on the roads of the era. While its first owner remains unidentified, period documentation confirms its early life in the Kingdom before passing to a new custodian in 1989.

Over time, the car journeyed through the United Kingdom and Belgium, undergoing cosmetic changes during its early years, including a temporary repaint and the addition of a rear wing.Acquired by its current owner in 2005, the Countach was repatriated to Italy and carefully maintained by Alfa Motori in Turin.

Following flood damage in 2016, the decision was made to return the car to its original factory specification. This comprehensive restoration was carried out under the guidance of Lamborghini Polo Storico, with work entrusted to their official partner in Milan. After the restoration in 2022, Cthe car’s participated in the Polo Storico 60 Giro, a factory-supported celebration of Lamborghini’s heritage.

Since its restoration, the car has been preserved in exceptional condition and continues to receive routine maintenance, including a recent service in April 2026. With its unique factory color, European carbureted specification, and concours-level restoration, this Countach represents a rare and highly compelling opportunity—widely regarded by enthusiasts as one of the most desirable iterations of Lamborghini’s seminal supercar.

Source: RM Sotheby’s