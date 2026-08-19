Eccentrica V12 Roadster Debuts at The Quail 2026

Last Friday at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, Eccentrica unveiled its second creation, the Eccentrica V12 Roadster. An open-air evolution of the company’s original Eccentrica V12, the Roadster represents a comprehensive re-engineering of the first-series Lamborghini Diablo, recasting the 1990s icon as the analogue supercar its creators envision for today.

Eccentrica was founded by entrepreneur and Lamborghini collector Emanuel Colombini with an ambitious premise: take the first-series Diablo apart and rebuild it without compromise. The process involves developing more than 3,500 bespoke components for each vehicle and reworking virtually every major system from the ground up. Created in partnership with Milan-based design studio Borromeo De Silva, the V12 Roadster builds on that approach while taking the concept in a more elemental, driver-focused direction.

“The Eccentrica V12 was our opening statement. The Roadster is the next chapter; more exposed, more immediate, more demanding. No roof. No filter. Nothing between you and the machine,” shares Founder Emanuel Colombini.

At the heart of the V12 Roadster is a re-engineered 5.7-liter naturally aspirated V12, revised for sharper throttle response, greater flexibility and more immediate power delivery. ECU recalibration, improved thermal management and optimized airflow help the engine produce 550 horsepower at 7,000 rpm and 600 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. The changes are intended to preserve the character of the original Diablo while adding the precision made possible by modern engineering.

Technical Specifications

Engine: 5.7-liter naturally aspirated V12, 60°

Power: 550 hp @ 7,000 rpm

Torque: 600 Nm @ 6,500 rpm

Gearbox: 6-speed manual + reverse, close-ratio gated

0–100 kph: 3.8 seconds

Top Speed: 208 MPH / 335 KPH

Braking (100–0 kph): 111 feet / 34 meters

Curb Weight: 3,395 pounds / 1,540 kg

Weight Distribution: 41 / 59 (front/rear)

Body Structure: Steel space frame, reinforced with carbon fiber

Bodywork: Full carbon fiber reconstruction

Suspension: Double wishbone front and rear, semi-active dampers

Steering: Rack and pinion, hydraulically assisted

Brakes: Brembo — 380 mm front / 345 mm rear

Tires: Pirelli Trofeo RS — 255/30 R19 (front) / 325/30 R19 (rear)

Eccentrica claims a top speed of 208 mph. A six-speed gated manual transmission keeps the focus squarely on driver involvement, while three driving modes allow the car’s behavior to be tailored to different road conditions and driving situations.

Development of the V12 Roadster was overseen by a technical team led by Maurizio Reggiani, the former Chief Technical Officer of Lamborghini whose career included work on the Murciélago, Gallardo, Aventador and Huracán. The Roadster’s body is constructed from steel and carbon fiber, with a wider track and revised proportions giving the car a more planted stance without losing the recognizable profile of the original Diablo.

Removing the roof required more than simply altering the bodywork. Eccentrica conducted a dedicated aerodynamic study to manage airflow around the open cockpit, with the goal of making the roofless configuration an integral part of the driving experience rather than a compromise.

Underneath, the original platform has been extensively reworked with carbon-fiber structural reinforcements, redesigned suspension geometry and a custom semi-active damper system. Hydraulic steering preserves the mechanical feedback expected of a car rooted in the 1990s, while a modern Brembo braking system provides stopping performance more in line with contemporary supercars. Together, the changes are designed to make the Roadster feel lighter, quicker and more connected to the road.

The cabin follows a similar philosophy, blending traditional materials with modern construction. Connolly leather and Alcantara are paired with anodized finishes and exposed carbon fiber, creating an interior that emphasizes tactile quality as much as visual impact. Each V12 Roadster will be individually configured through a bespoke tailoring process conducted with its owner, making every example distinct. Production will be limited to just 19 cars.

With the V12 Roadster, Eccentrica has taken the philosophy behind its first model and pushed it in a more focused direction. The result combines traditional craftsmanship, modern engineering and the unmistakable character of the early Lamborghini Diablo in a car intended to deliver a more immediate connection between driver and machine.

Above contents © 2026 Eccentrica Cars SRL, reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee 🏁

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