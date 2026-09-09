FOR SALE: 2018 Aston Martin DB4 GT Continuation

Now offered for sale on Bring a Trailer, this Aston Martin DB4 GT Continuation represents the 20th of just 25 examples built by Aston Martin Works at Newport Pagnell between 2017 and 2018. The series faithfully recreated the lightweight DB4 GTs of the early 1960s, drawing directly from the eight original factory lightweight cars produced between 1959 and 1963.

The DB4 itself ushered Aston Martin into a new era when it debuted in 1958, combining Touring-designed styling, lightweight Superleggera construction, and Tadek Marek’s newly developed six-cylinder engine. Its competition potential was quickly demonstrated when a short-wheelbase prototype secured victory at Silverstone with Stirling Moss, leading to the formal introduction of the DB4 GT in October 1959.

Although homologation requirements called for 100 Touring-bodied DB4 GTs, only 75 were originally completed. Aston Martin Works ultimately revived the concept in 2016, using archived drawings, digital scans, and detailed examinations of original cars to recreate the remaining 25 examples. Each was hand-built over approximately 4,500 hours using period construction techniques supplemented by modern manufacturing technology.

Chassis 0209/L was completed in August 2018 as the 20th continuation car. Configured in left-hand drive, it was initially delivered to the United States before returning to the UK and subsequently coming back to America in March 2023. Its Heritage Racing Green exterior, black leather interior, and off-white competition roundels reinforce its period-inspired specification.

Beneath the aluminum bodywork is a 4.2-liter DOHC inline-six featuring an aluminum block and head, hemispherical combustion chambers, oil cooling, triple Weber 45 DCOE carburetors, and twin-plug ignition. Factory-rated at 331 horsepower at 6,000 rpm, the engine drives the rear wheels through a four-speed dog-engagement manual transmission, twin-plate clutch, and Salisbury limited-slip differential.

The competition-focused chassis incorporates independent front suspension with double wishbones, Koni coilovers, an anti-roll bar, and a Watt’s-linked rear arrangement. Girling four-wheel disc brakes, electrically assisted rack-and-pinion steering, 16-inch Borrani wire wheels, Dunlop Racing tires, and a stainless-steel exhaust further emphasize its track-oriented character.

Inside, Tillett carbon-fiber racing seats, six-point Schroth harnesses, a roll cage, fire-suppression system, and Smiths instrumentation create an uncompromising motorsport environment. The continuation program also revived relationships with period suppliers including Touring, Borrani, and Connolly, making this DB4 GT a remarkably faithful modern interpretation of one of Aston Martin’s most significant competition cars.

Source: Bring a Trailer