Caterham

Caterham Seven – the Timeless Kit Car

Built for fun, evolved into a legend. Explore the history of the famous Lotus-Caterham Seven and some of its most evocative models

Avatar photoLorenzo Baer

The origins of the Seven date back to the late 1950s and to one of the motoring industry’s legends: Colin Chapman. The founder of Lotus, Chapman believed that the secret to building a great sports car was not simply to put the more powerful engine you had on hand on a car, but to remove everything that was unnecessary. Chapman’s ideals became almost an obsession, as the designer believed that a lighter car could accelerate, brake and corner more effectively than some of its contemporary brutes.

Even though seven decades have passed since the first Seven rolled out of the Lotus workshop, the vehicle’s production line is still going strong, now in the hands of Caterham Cars. Credits: Brian Snelson

The Lotus Seven became the purest expression of that philosophy. Introduced in 1957, it was a compact, lightweight two-seat sports car designed to offer maximum driving enjoyment with minimum complications for its customers. Its construction was deliberately simple, allowing Lotus to sell the car both fully assembled or as a kit.

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Lorenzo Baer
Passionate about motorsport from the 60s and 70s, Lorenzo has a special affection for the sub-Formula 1 categories, such as F2, F3 and F. Junior, which are, at the same time, the 'ugly ducklings' of these decades, but are also the categories that better represent the essence of motorsport during this period. He holds a deep appreciation for drivers like Clark or Rindt, who dominated the premier category of motorsport, returning sporadically to their origins in F2, to compete and, simultaneously, teach new generations of what single-seater racing was all about. Lorenzo believes this was a time of innocence in motorsport, without a doubt, where the most important thing was to race.
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