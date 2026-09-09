Caterham Seven – the Timeless Kit Car

The origins of the Seven date back to the late 1950s and to one of the motoring industry’s legends: Colin Chapman. The founder of Lotus, Chapman believed that the secret to building a great sports car was not simply to put the more powerful engine you had on hand on a car, but to remove everything that was unnecessary. Chapman’s ideals became almost an obsession, as the designer believed that a lighter car could accelerate, brake and corner more effectively than some of its contemporary brutes.

The Lotus Seven became the purest expression of that philosophy. Introduced in 1957, it was a compact, lightweight two-seat sports car designed to offer maximum driving enjoyment with minimum complications for its customers. Its construction was deliberately simple, allowing Lotus to sell the car both fully assembled or as a kit.