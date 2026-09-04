Marketplace: 1937 Bugatti Type 57S Gangloff Coupé

Appealing to well-informed devotees of the finest antique autos, this 1937 Bugatti Type 57S Gangloff Coupé is a multiple award winner, earning honors at several leading concours events. Rightfully so, as this car is the only Type 57S Coupé built by Gangloff.
Showing Chassis No. 57532, the car was ordered new by Dr. André Chauvenet in France on December 24, 1936, when he requested a Type 57S chassis and a custom-built body by Gangloff of Colmar, France. That request resulted in this very car, which is one of just three Bugatti Type 57S chassis total that were bodied by Gangloff and the only Coupé. It’s a remarkable rarity that’s been recognized as a prime specimen of Bugatti history on the world stage.
Equipment
- Right-hand drive
- 3.3L/200 HP inline 8-cylinder engine
- Roots-type twin-lobe supercharger installed in period
- Engine rebuilt by Leydon Restorations in Pennsylvania
- Scintilla Vertex magneto ignition, reconditioned in 2004
- 14-liter capacity oil tank
- Dry-sump oil system, which allowed for more ground clearance
- Rebuilt 4-speed manual gearbox
- Aluminum skin mounted to a wooden frame
- Black livery with natural pigskin leather upholstery
- Tan wool carpeting beaded with pigskin leather
- Jaeger 200 KPH speedometer, amperes meter and 8,000 RPM tachometer
- Bugatti Telefix essence gauge
- Oil pressure and water temperature gauges
- Wood interior surrounds and cappings
- Tilting interior mirror
- Courtesy light
- Sun visors
- Cowl vent to provide cabin cooling
- Lowered (“Surbaisse”) chassis with shorter wheelbase
- Solid front and rear axle suspension
- Rear axle passes through the frame rails
- Rebuilt de Ram shock absorbers
- Distinctive V-shaped radiator grille
- Marchal Equilux headlamps
- Marchal side lamps
- Fine blade front bumper
- Tenor Cicca trumpet horn mounted beneath the bonnet
- Fitted with an original cable drum brake system
- Mud flaps mounted to the bottom of the front pontoon fenders
- 5 1-inch exhaust pipes, to provide for more ground clearance
- 18-inch Michelin road tires
- Tool kit
Highlights
- Chassis no. 57532
- 1 of just 3 Bugatti Type 57S chassis bodied by Gangloff of Colmar, France
- The only Type 57S Coupé built by Gangloff
- Ordered new by Dr. André Chauvenet in France on December 24, 1936, by requesting a Type 57S chassis and a custom-built body by Gangloff
- Chauvenet specified black livery with natural pigskin (a dark red color) upholstery
- Tested at the factory in April 1937, registered on April 28 and sent to Gangloff for the coachwork to be fitted
- Delivered to Chauvenet on May 26, 1937, though there were problems with Bugatti’s new shock absorber design, which was not ready for production prior to the car’s delivery
- Chauvenet loved the appearance but did not like driving it, so decided to sell the car
- By 1939, the 57S was owned by a Dr. Dinoire of Paris and was at the Bugatti dealership in Noir, France
- Dinoire had intended to repurpose the 57S as a race car
- While Dinoire commenced by removing the coachwork, which was carefully stored during World War II, the race car project never proceeded
- In the middle of the war, the coachwork was refitted to the chassis and moved to Paris by Edmond Mouche
- Following the war, successful Danish/French singer, songwriter and composer Georges Ulmer acquired 57532, using it as a way to attract further attraction
- Ulmer was ultimately shocked when he learned his girlfriend sold the car while he was touring in the U.S. in 1948
- In December 1951, the Gangloff Coupé was owned by Parisian painter Raymond Dupont
- In March 1952, it was acquired by St. Quentin brewer Henri Berlaimont
- Berlairmont had 57532 overhauled by Bugatti specialist Hermanns in Asnieres at the Garage du Pur Sang
- Hermanns sold 57532 on behalf of Berlairmont in the summer of 1953 to Robert Ford
- Ford toured Europe extensively in the Type 57S and retained it until his death in 1982
- 57532 subsequently passed through the hands of Michel Seydoux, who commissioned a restoration by France’s premier restoration house, Lecoq
- The Gangloff Coupé later joined the collection of Swede Hans Tulin
- Acquired into long term ownership in the early 1990s, during which a comprehensive cosmetic and mechanical restoration was undertaken
- Campaigned on the Mille Miglia and the Budapest-Vienna-Prague Rally
- Joined the Rare Wheels Collection in 2015
- 2-year comprehensive restoration to original delivery specifications completed by RM Restorations in Blenheim, Ontario, Canada, following acquisition
- Research from Bugatti historian Jules Kruta utilized in the restoration
- 2016 Pebble Beach Best in Class
- 2018 Amelia Island Concours Best Paint
- 2018 Elegance at Hershey Best in Show
- 2018 St. Johns Concours Best in Show
- 2019 Boca Raton Concours Best in Show
- Period photos from the Bugatti factory prior to delivery
More information HERE
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