Marketplace: 1937 Bugatti Type 57S Gangloff Coupé

Appealing to well-informed devotees of the finest antique autos, this 1937 Bugatti Type 57S Gangloff Coupé is a multiple award winner, earning honors at several leading concours events. Rightfully so, as this car is the only Type 57S Coupé built by Gangloff.

Showing Chassis No. 57532, the car was ordered new by Dr. André Chauvenet in France on December 24, 1936, when he requested a Type 57S chassis and a custom-built body by Gangloff of Colmar, France. That request resulted in this very car, which is one of just three Bugatti Type 57S chassis total that were bodied by Gangloff and the only Coupé. It’s a remarkable rarity that’s been recognized as a prime specimen of Bugatti history on the world stage.

Equipment

Right-hand drive

3.3L/200 HP inline 8-cylinder engine

Roots-type twin-lobe supercharger installed in period

Engine rebuilt by Leydon Restorations in Pennsylvania

Scintilla Vertex magneto ignition, reconditioned in 2004

14-liter capacity oil tank

Dry-sump oil system, which allowed for more ground clearance

Rebuilt 4-speed manual gearbox

Aluminum skin mounted to a wooden frame

Black livery with natural pigskin leather upholstery

Tan wool carpeting beaded with pigskin leather

Jaeger 200 KPH speedometer, amperes meter and 8,000 RPM tachometer

Bugatti Telefix essence gauge

Oil pressure and water temperature gauges

Wood interior surrounds and cappings

Tilting interior mirror

Courtesy light

Sun visors

Cowl vent to provide cabin cooling

Lowered (“Surbaisse”) chassis with shorter wheelbase

Solid front and rear axle suspension

Rear axle passes through the frame rails

Rebuilt de Ram shock absorbers

Distinctive V-shaped radiator grille

Marchal Equilux headlamps

Marchal side lamps

Fine blade front bumper

Tenor Cicca trumpet horn mounted beneath the bonnet

Fitted with an original cable drum brake system

Mud flaps mounted to the bottom of the front pontoon fenders

5 1-inch exhaust pipes, to provide for more ground clearance

18-inch Michelin road tires

Tool kit

Highlights

Chassis no. 57532

1 of just 3 Bugatti Type 57S chassis bodied by Gangloff of Colmar, France

The only Type 57S Coupé built by Gangloff

Ordered new by Dr. André Chauvenet in France on December 24, 1936, by requesting a Type 57S chassis and a custom-built body by Gangloff

Chauvenet specified black livery with natural pigskin (a dark red color) upholstery

Tested at the factory in April 1937, registered on April 28 and sent to Gangloff for the coachwork to be fitted

Delivered to Chauvenet on May 26, 1937, though there were problems with Bugatti’s new shock absorber design, which was not ready for production prior to the car’s delivery

Chauvenet loved the appearance but did not like driving it, so decided to sell the car

By 1939, the 57S was owned by a Dr. Dinoire of Paris and was at the Bugatti dealership in Noir, France

Dinoire had intended to repurpose the 57S as a race car

While Dinoire commenced by removing the coachwork, which was carefully stored during World War II, the race car project never proceeded

In the middle of the war, the coachwork was refitted to the chassis and moved to Paris by Edmond Mouche

Following the war, successful Danish/French singer, songwriter and composer Georges Ulmer acquired 57532, using it as a way to attract further attraction

Ulmer was ultimately shocked when he learned his girlfriend sold the car while he was touring in the U.S. in 1948

In December 1951, the Gangloff Coupé was owned by Parisian painter Raymond Dupont

In March 1952, it was acquired by St. Quentin brewer Henri Berlaimont

Berlairmont had 57532 overhauled by Bugatti specialist Hermanns in Asnieres at the Garage du Pur Sang

Hermanns sold 57532 on behalf of Berlairmont in the summer of 1953 to Robert Ford

Ford toured Europe extensively in the Type 57S and retained it until his death in 1982

57532 subsequently passed through the hands of Michel Seydoux, who commissioned a restoration by France’s premier restoration house, Lecoq

The Gangloff Coupé later joined the collection of Swede Hans Tulin

Acquired into long term ownership in the early 1990s, during which a comprehensive cosmetic and mechanical restoration was undertaken

Campaigned on the Mille Miglia and the Budapest-Vienna-Prague Rally

Joined the Rare Wheels Collection in 2015

2-year comprehensive restoration to original delivery specifications completed by RM Restorations in Blenheim, Ontario, Canada, following acquisition

Research from Bugatti historian Jules Kruta utilized in the restoration

2016 Pebble Beach Best in Class

2018 Amelia Island Concours Best Paint

2018 Elegance at Hershey Best in Show

2018 St. Johns Concours Best in Show

2019 Boca Raton Concours Best in Show

Period photos from the Bugatti factory prior to delivery

More information HERE

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