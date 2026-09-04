Vintage Car Racing

Dix Mille Tours du Castellet 2026

Circuit de Paul Ricard hosts the fifth round of the Le Mans Classic series.

Avatar photoMatty White

Late August, the French Riviera – a combination which evokes the most tranquil and luxurious scenarios. A playground for the rich and famous, yet nestled in the foothills of the Alpes-Maritimes, the Dix Mille Tours at Circuit Paul Ricard offers a chance to step back into motorsport history, with the startling juxtaposition of snarling engines, the mechanical whirr of tyre guns and the screeching of brakes punctuating the warm Mediterranean air, shattering all impressions of tranquility.

Matty White

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Matty White
Matty is a UK based professional photographer, who has chased beautiful and rare cars around Europe for well over a decade. A lifelong passion for motorsport was borne out of weekends spent spectating at forest rallies as a child in the Group B era. Matty covers some of the largest and highly regarded historic racing and concours events in the UK and Europe.
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