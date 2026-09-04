Dix Mille Tours du Castellet 2026

Late August, the French Riviera – a combination which evokes the most tranquil and luxurious scenarios. A playground for the rich and famous, yet nestled in the foothills of the Alpes-Maritimes, the Dix Mille Tours at Circuit Paul Ricard offers a chance to step back into motorsport history, with the startling juxtaposition of snarling engines, the mechanical whirr of tyre guns and the screeching of brakes punctuating the warm Mediterranean air, shattering all impressions of tranquility.