Jensen Interceptor GTX: A British Icon Reimagined

The legendary Jensen Interceptor is returning in spectacular fashion with the new Interceptor GTX, a modern interpretation of one of Britain’s most distinctive grand tourers. Created by Jensen International Automotive, the GTX retains the unmistakable character of the original Interceptor while transforming the concept into a thoroughly contemporary high-performance machine.

Beneath its hand-formed aluminum bodywork sits a supercharged 6.8-liter V8 developed by Texas-based Late Model Engines. Producing approximately 960 horsepower, the engine sends its considerable output to the rear wheels through a six-speed sequential transaxle and carbon-fiber propshaft. The engine itself is reportedly capable of supporting up to 1,200 horsepower.

Performance is helped by an aluminum chassis and a curb weight of roughly 3,637 pounds. The first GTX also makes its intentions obvious with aggressive aerodynamics, including a substantial front splitter and adjustable rear wing. Inside, Tillett carbon-fiber racing seats, six-point harnesses, an FIA-approved roll cage and fire-suppression system emphasize its track-focused mission.

The GTX is only the beginning. Jensen International Automotive also plans road-oriented GTR and more luxurious GT derivatives, potentially establishing an entirely new family of Interceptors. If successful, the project could turn a celebrated 1960s British GT into a formidable modern supercar.

Above contents © 2026 Jensen International Automotive, reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee 🏁

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