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Jensen

Jensen Interceptor GTX: A British Icon Reimagined

A modern take on unique page in British sports car history

Rex McAfee

The legendary Jensen Interceptor is returning in spectacular fashion with the new Interceptor GTX, a modern interpretation of one of Britain’s most distinctive grand tourers. Created by Jensen International Automotive, the GTX retains the unmistakable character of the original Interceptor while transforming the concept into a thoroughly contemporary high-performance machine.

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Beneath its hand-formed aluminum bodywork sits a supercharged 6.8-liter V8 developed by Texas-based Late Model Engines. Producing approximately 960 horsepower, the engine sends its considerable output to the rear wheels through a six-speed sequential transaxle and carbon-fiber propshaft. The engine itself is reportedly capable of supporting up to 1,200 horsepower.

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Performance is helped by an aluminum chassis and a curb weight of roughly 3,637 pounds. The first GTX also makes its intentions obvious with aggressive aerodynamics, including a substantial front splitter and adjustable rear wing. Inside, Tillett carbon-fiber racing seats, six-point harnesses, an FIA-approved roll cage and fire-suppression system emphasize its track-focused mission.

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The GTX is only the beginning. Jensen International Automotive also plans road-oriented GTR and more luxurious GT derivatives, potentially establishing an entirely new family of Interceptors. If successful, the project could turn a celebrated 1960s British GT into a formidable modern supercar.

See also

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Above contents © 2026 Jensen International Automotive,  reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee  🏁

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Rex McAfee
Published photographer and writer for several Porsche and Ferrari magazines. I currently reside in Southern California and I am very grateful for all of the opportunities the local car culture presents me with. Currently the editor of the 356 Club of Southern California. Sharing the car's history through the club's magazine is a true privilege.
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