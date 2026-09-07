FOR SALE: 1953 Chrysler Special by Ghia

Now offered for sale through RM Sotheby’s Private Sales, this 1953 Chrysler Special by Ghia is an exceptionally significant example of Chrysler’s mid-century design experimentation. It is the first of only 18 production Specials built and is believed to be the sole example finished in its distinctive black-and-red exterior configuration.

The Chrysler Special originated from the collaboration between visionary Chrysler designer Virgil Exner and Italian coachbuilder Ghia. The prototype debuted at the Paris Salon in October 1952, combining a shortened New Yorker chassis with elegant, forward-looking styling. Its smooth body sides, pronounced wheel arches, round headlamps, trapezoidal grille, integrated bumper guards, and subtly incorporated lighting gave the car a distinctive presence that immediately attracted attention.

The favorable response encouraged a limited production run. Unlike the shortened prototype, production cars used the standard-wheelbase New Yorker platform, featuring a modified semi-fastback roof designed to accommodate four occupants. Power came from Chrysler’s 331-cubic-inch V-8 paired with Fluid Torque Drive automatic transmission. Eighteen examples were ultimately completed between 1952 and 1953, distributed among France Motors customers and Ghia clients in Europe.

This particular Special was completed on December 13, 1952, and shipped to Swiss importer Neue Amag und Automobile. Its original build card and first Swiss registration document provide valuable documentation of its early history. First registered in May 1953, it reportedly remained with its original owner for 17 years before being discovered in a Swiss barn in 1970.

Its second owner, a Chrysler enthusiast in Germany, conducted a comprehensive five-year refurbishment, including mechanical work and a silver-and-black repaint. After acquiring the car in 2017, the current consignor undertook extensive historical research and restoration, consulting Stellantis Historical Services and examining other surviving Specials to establish its original specifications.

The body was stripped, repaired, treated against corrosion, and refinished in its documented factory combination of Black with Pimento roof and sill panels. The numbers-matching engine, transmission, and axles were rebuilt, while chrome components and deteriorated mechanical parts were restored or replaced. The original maroon leather interior was retained, along with notable components including the grille, steering wheel, and unique flush-mounted exterior door handles.

Following its importation to California in 2024, the Chrysler Special was presented at the 2025 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, earning Third in Class and completing the Tour d’Elegance. With only 18 examples produced, its rarity, documented provenance, factory-correct restoration, and preserved originality make it an exceptionally desirable piece of Chrysler-Ghia history. The sale includes an extensive historical file, additional wheels, a spare PowerFlite transmission, and assorted original parts.

Source: RM Sotheby’s