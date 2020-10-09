Customers Test Drive the Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport For First Time

After more than a year and a half of development and more than 50,000 kilometers of test drives on both racetracks and public roads, the Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport is now ready to be test driven for the first time by Bugatti clients on the race track and public roads.

“Despite the incredible challenges of the past few months due to the COVID-19 lockdown, we are on schedule and can now finally show Bugatti customers how the new Chiron Pur Sport feels. You have to experience this hyper sports car for yourself and feel what’s special about it in order to be able to appreciate the unbelievable work of the entire team. Our customers can therefore push the Chiron Pur Sport to its limits on the Bilster Berg racetrack and then experience its everyday usability on public roads.” Bugatti President, Stephen Winkelmann.

Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport- Source: YouTube

The Chiron Pur Sport is Bugatti’s answer for the demand of a roadworthy hyper sports car that provides extraordinary driving characteristics. The Chiron Pur Sport was tirelessly and methodically fine-tuned for handling, agility, and driving performance. The hyper sports car is known to swiftly handle bends on roads and is the perfect car for those who want to push the limits of lateral dynamics during cornering.

Major Modifications to Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport

Large scale adjustments and alterations were done to the chassis, aerodynamics, and the drive system itself to be able to deliver these results. The hyper sports car is equipped with a 8.0-liter W16 engine delivering 1,500 hp and 1,600-newton meters of torque and revs 200 rpm higher. It can achieve its rated output between 6,700 and 6,900 revs; the maximum switching speed is 6,900 revs.

The transmission ratio was shortened by fifteen percent, allowing the Chiron Pur Sport to accelerate faster and more intensely than the Chiron. Acceleration from 0 to 100 is now at .1 second faster at 2.3 seconds; while 0 to 200 can now be achieved in 5.9 seconds compared to the 6.1 seconds before. In the sixth gear, acceleration from 60 to 120 km/h can now be done in only 4.4 seconds, instead of the previous 7.4 seconds. The maximum speed of the Chiron Pur Sport is electronically limited to 350 km/h.

“We have set this value because we were able to adapt the chassis and aerodynamics to agility and handling even more uncompromisingly.” The combination of an extraordinarily grip-optimized Michelin tires, more negative camber, and harder springs and bearings, the Chiron Pur Sport can hold extremely fast, so it achieves greater agility in lateral acceleration. The engineers at Bugatti had to develop new ball joints and modified all connected components to merge with the negative camber settings. After burning through a huge number of test kilometers, the engineers opted for harder springs, so it can offer the best compromise between traction, driving comfort, and sportiness. Head of Development at Bugatti, Stefan Ellrott

To ensure more downforce, the hyper sports car was given a flat front and a large front splitter, broader air intakes, longer diffuser, wheel arch ventilation, as well as a fixed 1.9-meter-wide rear wing. The Engineers were also able to lessen the weight of the Chiron Pur Sport by an impressive 50 kilograms.

Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport

“The Chiron Pur Sport drives more aggressively on bends, accelerates faster thanks to the extensive new developments, and offers more downforce and therefore exceptional traction up to the top speed.” Stefan Ellrott

The Chiron Pur Sport has an added ESC Sport+ mode. It allows more slip by intervening much later in the ESC to provide more controlled drifts as well as a greater drift angle. Using the accelerator foot, the drivers have better control of their Chiron Pur Sport.

“With the Chiron Pur Sport, we have developed an extremely precise hyper sports car for the racetrack and country roads. It provides maximum driving pleasure on all routes. I am delighted that the first Bugatti customers can now share this experience with us.” Stefan Winkelmann.

The standard version of the Chiron Pur Sport is now being produced in Molsheim, France. There will only be 60 units produced and it comes at a price of three million Euros.

[Source: Bugatti]

