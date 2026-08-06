De Macross Epique GT1: the Korean-Canadian Supercar

In the rarefied world of premium supercars, exclusivity has long been the ultimate luxury. For many affluent clients, owning a limited-production masterpiece from an established manufacturer is enough to satisfy that desire; but for a select few, even the most exclusive machines fail to deliver the uniqueness they envision. So, rather than commissioning a bespoke one-off or modifying an existing car, these visionaries take a far more ambitious path: building an entirely new automotive brand from scratch.

Their goal is not to build a simple kit car or a rebodied exotic, but to develop a genuine manufacturer capable of producing a vehicle that embodies their own philosophy, engineering ambitions, and design language. The result is a fascinating corner of the automotive world, where personal passion, entrepreneurial drive, and extraordinary resources converge to give birth to marques that challenge convention and prove that, sometimes, the ultimate expression of exclusivity is developing the car and the brand one always wished existed.