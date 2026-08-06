Market skepticism regarding a Korean-made supercar is certainly one of the factors that help to explain de Macross's failure to reach other customers. Credits: de Macross Motors Corp.
Car Profiles

De Macross Epique GT1: the Korean-Canadian Supercar

15 years after its reveal, we revisit the story of one of the most stylish supercars of the 2010s

Avatar photoLorenzo Baer

In the rarefied world of premium supercars, exclusivity has long been the ultimate luxury. For many affluent clients, owning a limited-production masterpiece from an established manufacturer is enough to satisfy that desire; but for a select few, even the most exclusive machines fail to deliver the uniqueness they envision. So, rather than commissioning a bespoke one-off or modifying an existing car, these visionaries take a far more ambitious path: building an entirely new automotive brand from scratch.

The de Macross Epique GT1 was the answer to the depersonalization of the supercars post-2000. Credits: de Macross Motors Corp.

Their goal is not to build a simple kit car or a rebodied exotic, but to develop a genuine manufacturer capable of producing a vehicle that embodies their own philosophy, engineering ambitions, and design language. The result is a fascinating corner of the automotive world, where personal passion, entrepreneurial drive, and extraordinary resources converge to give birth to marques that challenge convention and prove that, sometimes, the ultimate expression of exclusivity is developing the car and the brand one always wished existed.

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Lorenzo Baer
Passionate about motorsport from the 60s and 70s, Lorenzo has a special affection for the sub-Formula 1 categories, such as F2, F3 and F. Junior, which are, at the same time, the 'ugly ducklings' of these decades, but are also the categories that better represent the essence of motorsport during this period. He holds a deep appreciation for drivers like Clark or Rindt, who dominated the premier category of motorsport, returning sporadically to their origins in F2, to compete and, simultaneously, teach new generations of what single-seater racing was all about. Lorenzo believes this was a time of innocence in motorsport, without a doubt, where the most important thing was to race.
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