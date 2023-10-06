The organizers of the exclusive Concorso d’Eleganza Varignana 1705 have released details of the spellbinding curation of pre-1973 automobiles that will star at the inaugural running of the event within Italy’s Motor Valley in Varignana, Italy, from October 13-15. Each car, handpicked by a highly knowledgeable panel of global automotive critics and aficionados for its exceptional provenance, peerless aesthetics, and purity of purpose, represents a seminal moment in the history of automotive design and engineering. A total of 23 cars will be exhibited in five classes:

‘Eleganza Anteguerra – Pre-War Elegance’ ‘Le Corse Eroiche – Heroic Races’ ‘Gioielli Italiani – Italian Fine Gems’ ‘Gran Class Sportiva – Great Sporting Class’ ‘Grinta et Stile – Grit and Style’ ‘Icone dalla Germania – German Icons’

Iconic entries

The inaugural Concorso D’Eleganza Varignana 1705 has attracted many leading collectors who have brought legendary cars from their iconic collections. Corrado Lopresto and his family will display their exceptional Alfa Romeo 6C 2500 Berlinetta Touring, Silvia Nicolis releases the wonderful Fiat 1100 E Vistotal from the famed Nicolis Museum while Hidetomo Kimura travels from Japan with his stunning Fiat 750 GT MM Zagato. Naturally, as the Concorso D’Eleganza Varignana 1705 is located in Italy’s Motor Valley in Bologna, ‘local’ talent, in the form of legendary brands such as Ferrari, Lamborghini and Maserati, is exceptionally well represented. But home victory is far from guaranteed, certainly not in the Pre-War Elegance class, where a regal 1937 Jaguar SS 100 will prove robust competition for entrants, including the aforementioned 1938 Alfa Romeo 6C 2500 Berlinetta Touring, an ultra-rare, 1933 lightweight aluminum-bodied Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 GS Zagato, and a 1929 Lancia Lamba VIII Seire Berlina GT Cabriolet, widely regarded as one of the most technically advanced automobiles of the age.

In the second class of the Concorso D’Eleganza Varignana 1705, a 1927/35 Bugatti 37/44 Grand Prix will line up alongside a 1926 Maserati Tipo 26, a 1929 Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 SS and a 1939/46 HRG Le Mans from the sadly long-since defunct British sportscar manufacturer. may seem to have little in common. All four exude the indomitable spirit of Corse Eroiche – Heroic Races – the name of the class in which they are exhibited. The ‘Italian Fine Gems’ class provides an equally eclectic yet arguably more exquisite amalgamation of machinery. A Fiat 110 E Cabriolet ‘Visotal’ Castagna will share lawn space at Palazzo di Varignana with a 1951 Fiat 750 GT MM Zagato and a 1952 Ermini 1100 Sport Internazionale – one of just three examples built.

Close competition expected

Deciding the winner of the ‘Great Sporting Class’, where entries are set to include a 1965 Bizzarrini 5300 GT, a 1963 Ferrari 250 GT Lusso, a 1968 Lamborghini Miura P400 and a Ferrari 275 GTB, will not be a task for the faint-hearted or the uninitiated. But the members of the Concorso D’Eleganza Varignana 1705 judging panel, Mr. Stefano Pasini, Mr. Lorenzo Ramaciotti, Mr. Adolfo Orsi, Dr. Mercatali and Dr. Giorgetti, have the resolve, knowledge, and experience to arrive at the correct decision.

‘Grit and Style’ is the name of the fifth class. Such qualities are epitomized by the 1963 Lancia Flaminia Zagato 3C, a car born to cross continents with peerless performance and unimpeachable character. A second legend of the Lancia marque, a 1955 Aurelia B24 Spider, and an exquisite 1964 Alfa Romeo TZ will be also gracing the grounds of Palazzo di Varignana with their enchanting elegance. A 1955 Fiat 8V Zagato, a car as capable of stunning motor show visitors as it was leading the competition a merry dance on racetrack and rally route, rounds off the class.

Finally, the ‘German Icons’ class illustrates the white heat of technological development that fueled the country’s post-war rise to a powerhouse of automotive engineering. Collectors and enthusiasts alike can marvel at the metamorphosis of the breed as represented by the transition from cars such as the era- defining post-war 1956 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing and 1957 Mercedes 300 SL Roadster to the dawning of a new decade of autobahn-storming performance with the 1972 BMW 3.0 CSL.

Event founder speaks

Carlo Gherardi, Founder of Palazzo di Varignana, commented: “We are extremely excited by the extraordinary ensemble of exceptional automobiles we have secured for the inaugural Concorso D’Eleganza Varignana 1705, and humbled by the kindness of the collectors who conceded to entrust their prestigious creations to us. From the renowned collections of Lopresto, Museo Nicolis and Mr. Hidetomo Kimura – to name a few – each of these magnificent automobiles on display will enable us to deliver a truly spectacular event.

“Now, we look forward to welcoming guests through the gates of the Palazzo di Varignana to celebrate beautiful design, exquisite engineering and the very best of automotive culture in this glorious setting.” a setting that echoes the very spirit of Italian craftsmanship and style.

More information HERE

All photos © 2023 Concorso d’Eleganza Varignana 1705