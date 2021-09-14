Rare Ferraris Featured on Chattanooga Motorcar Festival 2021

A collection of valuable vintage Ferraris will be in attendance at the 2021 Chattanooga Motorcar Festival. In the Gathering of the Greats – Ferrari Edition, they will be featuring a lot of rare Ferraris that have seldom been on public display.

Ferrari S.p.A. is an Italian sports and race car company that built their first Ferrari branded car in 1947. In 2022, they will be celebrating their 75th Anniversary. As part of the celebration, Chattanooga Motorcar Festival have curated iconic Ferrari GT and race cars to impress and delight spectators of the 2021 event.

Ferrari of Atlanta has joined the Chattanooga Motorcar Festival this year as the Official Ferrari Dealership of the event. Ferrari of Atlanta General Manager Will Campbell stated, “We are so excited to partner with the Chattanooga Motorcar Festival for the first time this year, and plan on showcasing some of our newest, most revolutionary Prancing Horses and race cars that are rarely seen up close. We look forward to sharing our passion and enthusiasm with everyone involved in this fantastic event, and we will be counting down the days until October.”

“It’s difficult to underestimate the influence Ferrari has had on the automobile world. The Gathering’s display will allow spectators to see examples of famous Ferraris that they will talk about the rest of their lives,” shared Ferrari Festival host Steve Ahlgrim shared.

There will be 14 Ferraris on display, and it will include legends like the 1948 Ferrari 166 Spider Corsa, a 1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4S NART Spider, a 1954 Ferrari 250 Monza, and a 1985 288 GTO.

1948 Ferari 166 Spider Corsa

1948 Ferrari 166 Spider Corsa

Where it all started. The Ferrari 166s were one of the first Ferraris made. The 166 that will be displayed in The Gathering is the very first Ferrari race car imported to the United States.

1954 Ferrari 250 Monza

1954 Ferrari 250 Monza

This 250 Monza has singlehandedly scored 100 points. It embodies the golden era of Ferraris. It is a purpose-built Ferrari race car that was regularly seen in European Sports Car races.

Ferrari 275 GTB/4S NART Spider

1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4S NART Spider

The 275 GTB/4S NART Spider is an extremely rare 12-cylinder-powered convertible. It has the perfect combination of gorgeous aesthetics, powerful engine, and extreme exclusivity. Only 10 units were ever made so it will be a real treat to see this gorgeous prancing horse in person.

1985 Ferrari 288 GTO

1985 Ferrari 288 GTO

The 288 GTO is arguably one of the most beautiful Ferraris ever. It introduced the new era of Ferrari Supercars. The 288 GTO has a lightweight composite body matched perfectly with twin-turbo power engine. It offered speed and handling that was never before put in road-going cars before the introduction of the 288.

Event advisor Alexis Bogo said, “The Inaugural Chattanooga Motorcar Festival was held in 2019. The pandemic canceled the 2020 Festival, which has given us time to plan a really super show for 2021.”

Chattanooga Motorcar Festival

Other events in the festival include the Concours d’Elegance, vintage race cars at the Pace Grand Prix at the Bend, and two editions of the scenic but challenging West Village Road Rallye.

The Festival promises to be an exciting day for both children and adults as they will be offering exciting games, Automobilia, simulators, Car Club gatherings, celebrities, special guests, a so much more. Bogo added, “There will be entertainment available for all from the time the gates open each day.”

The Chattanooga Motorcar Festival will be held from October 15-17, 2021.