Collecting Cars Sealed Bids: 1994 Porsche 911 Tuthill SCRS

Collecting Cars in the UK has announced the “Sealed Bids” format that enhances privacy, efficiency and marketing innovation in the collector car online auction space. Collecting Cars’ Sealed Bids mechanism uses the familiar seven-day auction format, but with complete confidentiality. Bid amounts are never publicly visible – only bidders know their own position in the auction, and only the winner learns the final transaction price. All parties remain anonymous until the winning bidder is connected with the seller once the online auction closes. This approach keeps competition discreet, preserves the integrity of the sale, and helps protect future values for all parties.
This Tuthill 993 SCRS is a remarkable, bespoke air-cooled 911, which blends iconic 1980s aesthetics with modern engineering, and outstanding build quality by one of the world’s most celebrated Porsche specialists. Completed to an extremely high specification and finished in a standout color scheme, it offers a visceral lightweight driving experience with wonderful craftsmanship throughout. This 911 SCRS would be an exceptional addition to any Porsche enthusiast’s stable, and is ready to thrill with its wonderfully analogue power delivery and chassis dynamics.
The Tuthill SCRS program was conceived to create one of the most exciting analogue sports cars in the market; one which distilled the character of early air-cooled 911s but combined it with the reliability and quality of the 993-generation platform. It was designed to deliver thrilling performance on fast B-roads, while remaining eminently usable for long-distance touring when the owner might cover hundreds of miles in a day.
This particular 993 is the very first of the 911 SCRS builds, which were limited to just 15 such cars – inspired by the same number of legendary ‘IROC’ racers from 1974. Far from being tucked away with delivery mileage, this wonderful Porsche has been used as intended by its owner, and now represents a chance to acquire one of the most hotly anticipated bespoke 911s of recent years.
Highlights
- Envisioned as a cross between a classic 911 SC/RS and a 993 RS Clubsport, the Tuthill 911 SCRS is an exceptional air-cooled sports car, crafted by one of the foremost Porsche specialists.
- Starting with a 993 Carrera as the foundation, the whole car was stripped to the bare shell, blasted and strengthened, before being fitted with steel SC/RS style front and rear arches, and fiberglass front and rear bumpers.
- At the heart of the build, the original 3.6-litre engine was fully stripped and rebuilt to a custom 3.8-litre specification by Tuthill, now producing in excess of 330bhp, driving the rear wheels via the original rebuilt six-speed manual gearbox with a 993 RS clutch center plate.
- An original UK-market car, the base 993 was first registered in August 1994. It has been in the seller’s ownership for three years.
- The odometer shows 9,400 miles, which is the distance covered since completion of the build.
Features
- This SCRS is finished in the striking Porsche hue of Pascha Red, complemented by painted Stone Grey side details, and featuring the iconic ‘whale tail’ rear spoiler.
- It rides on 16-inch RSR Fuchs-style alloy wheels, with an 8-inch width at the front and 9-inch at the rear, color-coded to match the bodywork in Stone Grey and Pascha Red with Cerakote ceramic-coated brightwork, and fitted with Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires.
- The custom interior is finished in a two-tone combination, with Ocean Green for the main seat sections, door cards, and center tunnel trim; while Charcoal Grey leather is used for the dashboard, door caps, and steering wheel rim; plus Ocean Green and Charcoal Grey ‘basketweave’ seat center panels. It is finished with a Savannah leather roof lining.
- Equipment includes Recaro sport seats, a Tuthill Carbon RS steering wheel, carpeted luggage shelf with dark red leather straps, electric windows, heated rear screen, central locking, and air conditioning.
- The flat-six engine was rebuilt to a bespoke 3.8-litre Tuthill specification, incorporating uprated 993 components such as an RS flywheel, RSR throttle body, and Cup camshaft. It also features a 3D-modelled air box from an original Prodrive SCRS.
- Beyond the engine, the mechanical upgrades include a KAZ limited-slip differential, bespoke exhaust system, 993 RS clutch plate, MCS adjustable suspension, and Tuthill billet brake calipers.
- It is accompanied by detailed Tuthill build documentation, along with two keys.
Build Specification
Body
- 993 stripped to bare shell and blasted
- Bodyshell strengthened.
- 1984 SCRS steel arches front and rear
- 1984 SCRS front and rear bumpers in fiberglass
- Removed excess weight without affecting safety or NVH and retaining refinement
- Painted in original Porsche Color called Pascha Red with painted Stone Grey side decals
- PPF fitted by Topaz Detailing
Engine and gearbox
- 993 RS flywheel
- RSR throttle body
- 993 Cup camshaft
- JE 102mm pistons
- Forged steel conrods
- Racing valve spring set
- Bored and re-nikasil barrels
- New heat exchangers
- Motec M130 ECU and data logging L2, Motec LTDC lambda to CAN module
- 993 RS clutch center plate
- Rebuilt 993 six-speed gearbox
- KAZ 993 limited-slip differential
- Touring ratios
- Bespoke twin-exit exhaust system
- All other mechanical components rebuilt
Suspension, running gear, and ancillaries
- Upgraded bespoke MCS adjustable dampers for fast road use
- Upgraded Tuthill Porsche billet calipers
- 16” RSR Fuchs style wheels (9” rears & 8” fronts) finished in Pascha Red and Stone Grey
- Michelin PS4 tyres
- LumeTechnik upgraded LED headlights
- Rebuild air conditioning with lighter AC pump and Denso compressor
Interior
- Bespoke interior fully trimmed
- Body-colored inner sills in Pascha Red
- Rear seat delete inspired by the 911 Clubsport
- Spineybeck leather including a bespoke leather weave
- German weave carpet
- Bluetooth audio system with phone connectivity.
- Upgraded Focal speakers
- Custom tacho finished in Stone Grey
- Tuthill Porsche Carbon RS steering wheel
- Recaro CS sport seats
- Additional set of Tuthill seats in matching trim
- Bespoke Tuthill Porsche switch pack and center console
