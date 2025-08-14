Collecting Cars Sealed Bids: 1994 Porsche 911 Tuthill SCRS

Collecting Cars in the UK has announced the “Sealed Bids” format that enhances privacy, efficiency and marketing innovation in the collector car online auction space. Collecting Cars’ Sealed Bids mechanism uses the familiar seven-day auction format, but with complete confidentiality. Bid amounts are never publicly visible – only bidders know their own position in the auction, and only the winner learns the final transaction price. All parties remain anonymous until the winning bidder is connected with the seller once the online auction closes. This approach keeps competition discreet, preserves the integrity of the sale, and helps protect future values for all parties.

This Tuthill 993 SCRS is a remarkable, bespoke air-cooled 911, which blends iconic 1980s aesthetics with modern engineering, and outstanding build quality by one of the world’s most celebrated Porsche specialists. Completed to an extremely high specification and finished in a standout color scheme, it offers a visceral lightweight driving experience with wonderful craftsmanship throughout. This 911 SCRS would be an exceptional addition to any Porsche enthusiast’s stable, and is ready to thrill with its wonderfully analogue power delivery and chassis dynamics.

The Tuthill SCRS program was conceived to create one of the most exciting analogue sports cars in the market; one which distilled the character of early air-cooled 911s but combined it with the reliability and quality of the 993-generation platform. It was designed to deliver thrilling performance on fast B-roads, while remaining eminently usable for long-distance touring when the owner might cover hundreds of miles in a day.

This particular 993 is the very first of the 911 SCRS builds, which were limited to just 15 such cars – inspired by the same number of legendary ‘IROC’ racers from 1974. Far from being tucked away with delivery mileage, this wonderful Porsche has been used as intended by its owner, and now represents a chance to acquire one of the most hotly anticipated bespoke 911s of recent years.

Highlights

Envisioned as a cross between a classic 911 SC/RS and a 993 RS Clubsport, the Tuthill 911 SCRS is an exceptional air-cooled sports car, crafted by one of the foremost Porsche specialists.

Starting with a 993 Carrera as the foundation, the whole car was stripped to the bare shell, blasted and strengthened, before being fitted with steel SC/RS style front and rear arches, and fiberglass front and rear bumpers.

At the heart of the build, the original 3.6-litre engine was fully stripped and rebuilt to a custom 3.8-litre specification by Tuthill, now producing in excess of 330bhp, driving the rear wheels via the original rebuilt six-speed manual gearbox with a 993 RS clutch center plate.

An original UK-market car, the base 993 was first registered in August 1994. It has been in the seller’s ownership for three years.

The odometer shows 9,400 miles, which is the distance covered since completion of the build.

Features

This SCRS is finished in the striking Porsche hue of Pascha Red, complemented by painted Stone Grey side details, and featuring the iconic ‘whale tail’ rear spoiler.

It rides on 16-inch RSR Fuchs-style alloy wheels, with an 8-inch width at the front and 9-inch at the rear, color-coded to match the bodywork in Stone Grey and Pascha Red with Cerakote ceramic-coated brightwork, and fitted with Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires.

The custom interior is finished in a two-tone combination, with Ocean Green for the main seat sections, door cards, and center tunnel trim; while Charcoal Grey leather is used for the dashboard, door caps, and steering wheel rim; plus Ocean Green and Charcoal Grey ‘basketweave’ seat center panels. It is finished with a Savannah leather roof lining.

Equipment includes Recaro sport seats, a Tuthill Carbon RS steering wheel, carpeted luggage shelf with dark red leather straps, electric windows, heated rear screen, central locking, and air conditioning.

The flat-six engine was rebuilt to a bespoke 3.8-litre Tuthill specification, incorporating uprated 993 components such as an RS flywheel, RSR throttle body, and Cup camshaft. It also features a 3D-modelled air box from an original Prodrive SCRS.

Beyond the engine, the mechanical upgrades include a KAZ limited-slip differential, bespoke exhaust system, 993 RS clutch plate, MCS adjustable suspension, and Tuthill billet brake calipers.

It is accompanied by detailed Tuthill build documentation, along with two keys.

Build Specification

Body

993 stripped to bare shell and blasted

Bodyshell strengthened.

1984 SCRS steel arches front and rear

1984 SCRS front and rear bumpers in fiberglass

Removed excess weight without affecting safety or NVH and retaining refinement

Painted in original Porsche Color called Pascha Red with painted Stone Grey side decals

PPF fitted by Topaz Detailing

Engine and gearbox

993 RS flywheel

RSR throttle body

993 Cup camshaft

JE 102mm pistons

Forged steel conrods

Racing valve spring set

Bored and re-nikasil barrels

New heat exchangers

Motec M130 ECU and data logging L2, Motec LTDC lambda to CAN module

993 RS clutch center plate

Rebuilt 993 six-speed gearbox

KAZ 993 limited-slip differential

Touring ratios

Bespoke twin-exit exhaust system

All other mechanical components rebuilt

Suspension, running gear, and ancillaries

Upgraded bespoke MCS adjustable dampers for fast road use

Upgraded Tuthill Porsche billet calipers

16” RSR Fuchs style wheels (9” rears & 8” fronts) finished in Pascha Red and Stone Grey

Michelin PS4 tyres

LumeTechnik upgraded LED headlights

Rebuild air conditioning with lighter AC pump and Denso compressor

Interior

Bespoke interior fully trimmed

Body-colored inner sills in Pascha Red

Rear seat delete inspired by the 911 Clubsport

Spineybeck leather including a bespoke leather weave

German weave carpet

Bluetooth audio system with phone connectivity.

Upgraded Focal speakers

Custom tacho finished in Stone Grey

Tuthill Porsche Carbon RS steering wheel

Recaro CS sport seats

Additional set of Tuthill seats in matching trim

Bespoke Tuthill Porsche switch pack and center console

More Info

