Classic Nostalgia 2021: Celebrating the Glory Days of Motorsport

July 17-18 will see great historical motorsport cars coming together at Shelsley Walsh for the Classic Nostalgia meeting. In the 10th year of the event, the Classic Nostalgia 2021 event will display a series of demonstration runs, trade stands, classic-car displays, vintage-themed entertainment, and some competitive action at the famous Hillclimb.

Hans Joachim Stuck driving his fathers Auto Union Type C with the supercharged 512 horsepower 6.0-litre V16 engine at Shelsley Walsh Classic Nostalgia 2016

2001 World Rally champion, Richard Burns, will be honored at the event that will see a selection of his cars, including the Subaru Impreza that was driven to victory in the 2000 Safari, being displayed.

Coming in second in the 2001 World Rally Championship title was Scottish rally driver Colin McRae, who will also be honored at the event. McRae was victorious in 1995, claiming the World Championship title in a Subaru. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the planned 25th anniversary of his success, so Classic Nostalgia will celebrate McRae’s great career at this year’s event.

A crowd favorite, Ralli22, will again be returning to Shelsley Walsh, where 40 rally class entries, being a great selection of Group A, Group B, and WRC cars, will all be competing on the hill.

The list will include a few vehicles rarely seen, like the ex-Tony Pond Metro 6R4, ex-Carlos Sainz Ford Focus WRC, ex-works Lancia 037, a Group B Nissan 240RS, and a Ford RS200.

Legendary Cars

The Formula 5000, a nostalgic favorite amongst racing enthusiasts, will feature during the weekend. Historic racer Matthew Wurr will be driving the McLaren M10B, a powerful machine equipped with a 5-liter Chevrolet V8 engine. This McLaren M10B was driven by Sid Taylor in 1970 and gave Peter Gethin his British F5000 Championship. Throughout the 1970s, it was used in speed events and won the British Sprint Championship twice.

Other V8-powered machines that will be in attendance include the ex-Pedro Rodriguez BRM P154 Can-Am car. The renowned Mexican driver drove three rounds with chassis number two at the 1970 Can-Am Challenge Cup.

The Ecurie Ecosse LM-C, a new car made paying tribute to the Scottish team’s motorsport success in the 1950s, will also join the McLaren and the BRM. There will only be seven handbuilt LM-Cs made reminiscent of the Jaguar C-types during that time. The XK engine is enlarged to 4.2 liters and provided with fuel injection to increase the power output to 300bhp.

Hill Climb Legends

Talented female drivers have always been part of Shelsley Walsh, and one of the most notable of them is the late Joy Rainey. In 1986, she set the Ladies’ Record at an incredible 28.32 seconds at Shelsley Walsh, which she has kept for an impressive 22 years.

Joy passed away last year, and the motorsport community has been unable to celebrate her life due to the pandemic. At Classic Nostalgia this year, they will be honoring her memory with a ‘Fastest Lady’ trophy which was gifted to Shelsley Walsh from Joy’s personal collection.

Mark Riley, who was Joy’s long-time friend and co-driver, will be demonstrating the Cooper-Norton. Joy’s father, Australian Formula 3 Champion Murray Rainey, raced the Cooper-Norton in the 1950s. The 1904 single-cylinder Oldsmobile, which was Joy’s personal favorite, will also be on display. The vehicle is special for Joy and Mark as they used the Oldsmobile to drive 2,903 miles from California to Daytona Beach, Florida.

Fifty years ago, behind the four-wheel-drive Hepworth FF wheel, David Hepworth became the first driver to break the 30-second barrier at Shelsley Walsh, and this year, his son, Stephen Hepworth, will take the wheel to demonstrate it. On June 13, 1971, David drove his self-built car up the hill in only 29.93 seconds, making history in the process. Just two months later, he broke his own record, setting a new best with 29.64 seconds. Unsurprisingly, he became the British Hillclimb Champion that year.

Classic & Sports Car Concours d’Elegance

The 2021 Classic Nostalgia will again see the popular Classic & Sports Car Concours d’Elegance on Sunday. The category is open for all cars that were built before 1985. Motoring journalist from Classic & Sports Car magazine and a regular Shelsley Walsh competitor Simon Taylor will head the cars’ judging.

All Concours-worthy cars are welcome. The cars will be separated into four classes: Pre-World War 2, 1949-1959, 1960-1985 Saloons, and 1960-1985 Sports/GT.

There will also be a Spirit of the Day award given to the entry that may not be the best in terms of Concours condition but is exemplary in its own way.

The event’s overall winner will get a silver salver and be invited to display their car at the NEC Classic Motor Show on the Midland Automobile Club’s stand in November if COVID permits.

Further information of the Classic Nostalgia 2021 can be found at the Classic Nostalgia website.