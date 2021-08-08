Classic and Competition Jaguars on Offer at the Upcoming Silverstone Auctions

1951 Jaguar XK120 Roadster ‘LT’ Re-Creation – FIAHTP Approved

The Silverstone Auctions flagship sale is almost upon us, on July 31 (Saturday) to August 1 (Sunday). They also have a dedicated motorcycle sale scheduled on July 30 (Friday). For those who will not be able to attend the event in person, the auction house is encouraging them to place their bid at least 48 hours before the event. A variety of significant classic and competition Jaguars will be offered up for sale during the three-day event.

1995 Jaguar XJ220

A 1995 Jaguar XJ220, Lot 618, will be on offer this weekend. The example hailed from the UK, and it is one of only four that was given the rare Daytona Black color for the model. The example is also very prominent amongst XJ220 owners as it was the one featured in Jeremy Clarkson’s 2004 DVD “Hot Metal” where it showed the example in a drag race against – and beating – the Pagani Zonda. It comes with an extensive history file, with only 9,600 miles on the speedometer, and has an MOT that is valid until February 2022. The example is estimated to be worth around £340,000 – £380,000.

1961 Jaguar E-Type 3.8 ‘External Bonnet Lock’ Roadster

A 1961 Jaguar E-Type 3.8 ‘External Bonnet Lock’ Roadster, Lot 620, will also be heading towards The Classic. The example has been regularly maintained and comes directly from a UK private collection. It has its original Gunmetal Gray livery finish matched with a light blue interior. The example is the 119th E-Type produced equipped with the flat-floor and outside bonnet lock. It has kept many of its original features making it one of the most coveted E-Types. The well-presented example is estimated to be worth around £160,000 – £180,000.

“We are absolutely delighted to be offering these very special Jaguars in our sale this weekend alongside a number of other great examples. There are just a few days to go until our flagship auction so don’t forget to register to bid,” Silverstone Auctions Sales Controller Gary Dunne stated.

The 1951 Jaguar Xk120 FHC – ‘LT’ Hommage – Alloy Bodied, Lot 441, is offered as part of the ‘A Jaguar Sporting Collection’. It is an excellent Coupe which Tester Engineering fully rebuilt back in 2015 following the style of the 1951 factory ‘LT’ cars. It is presented in magnificent condition, fully detailed, and is ready for use. It is estimated to be worth around £75,000 – £90,000.

Coming from the same collection is the 1951 Jaguar XK120 Roadster ‘LT’ Re-Creation – FIA / HTP Approved, Lot 442. The lightweight alloy-bodied 120 Roadster is excellently built and has FIA / HTP papers that is valid until 2031. The example is exquisitely detailed and is an accurate and exact copy of one of the ‘LT’ cars that was made for Le Mans. It is estimated to be worth around £175,000 – £195,000.

The last, but not the least from the Sporting Collection is the 1967 XKSS Re-Creation, Lot 443. A well-respected Jaguar engineer hand-crafted and re-created the legendary XKSS. It sports a beautiful gloss black finish by Normandale of Daventry and matched with 16-inch Dunlop peg-drive wheels. The hand built XKSS re-creation on offer is a rare chance for Jaguar enthusiasts. It is estimated to be worth around £300,000 – £350,000.

Also on offer is the 1972 Jaguar E-Type (S3) V12 Roadster, Lot 440. The matching-numbers engine example is finished in its original Silver, with fully restored, body-colored hard top that is a great contrast to its Dark Blue interior. The brakes and cooling system has been upgraded, and it is in excellent condition throughout. The example will come with a comprehensive history file as well as a photographic record of the rebuild done. Silverstone Auctions estimates the example to be worth around £110,000 – £130,000.

For those who are interested to bid, either in person, online, phone, or by commission, they can contact the Silverstone Auctions expert team at 01926 691141. They can also be contacted via email at bid@silverstoneauctions.com or through their website.