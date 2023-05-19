Chattanooga Motorcar Festival Announces 2023 Dates

The Fourth Annual Chattanooga Motorcar Festival has announced its 2023 dates as October 13-15, and will again host family-friendly events held in the heart of the Scenic City to benefit The Neuroscience Center at CHI Memorial and the Neuroscience Innovation Foundation of Chattanooga.

New this year will be the reconfigured Pace Grand Prix at The Bend circuit, which will feature 25-minute-long, high-speed race-car exhibition runs held on Friday and Saturday, sanctioned by Brian Redman’s Targa Sixty-Six. Owners of vintage, modern high-performance, and collector cars who like to drive at high speeds under controlled conditions in the company of others with similar interests are invited to participate. Registration is open at Targa Sixty-Six.

The Canossa Fall Rally, organized by Canossa Events, will be held on October 11-12 through the Tennessee countryside; Mecum Auctions will return for the third straight year; and Car Clubs will gather to show off their fun cars. Also planned are the West Village Street Festival featuring a concert with a major rock group (to be announced) and a Luftgekühlt curation. The Justin Bell Torque Show will return, and more details on these and other happenings surrounding the Festival will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Concours d’Elegance is Sunday’s headliner in the streets of West Village, boasting hundreds of significant cars from all generations and from around the world. Thirteen classes, plus six for special awards, will be judged by distinguished world-class judges and all winners will receive their awards and accolades on the Concours stage in front of the Westin Chattanooga Hotel in West Village.

“This fourth annual Festival will be by far our biggest and greatest event,” said Byron DeFoor, founder of the Chattanooga Motorcar Festival. “We’re happy to have our longtime supporter and former Grand Marshal Brian Redman bring his Targa Sixty-Six group to host exciting and fun track events, and I know those who enter will again enjoy the Canossa Fall Rally.”

“As always, the proceeds from this event, through the Fifty Plus Foundation Inc., will go to The Neuroscience Center at CHI Memorial and the Neuroscience Innovation Foundation,” DeFoor added. “They work hand in hand to bring advances in neurological medicine forward for the benefit of all.”

Funds will directly support the creation of transitional research space by funding equipment and operating suite infrastructure.

Chattanooga is known for its interactive attractions that include the Creative Discovery Museum, High Point Climbing, an IMAX movie theater, a variety of shopping options, and the award-winning Tennessee Aquarium. All activities are walkable from the main event and the host hotel, the Westin, making it perfect for families of every age to enjoy.

REGISTRATION FOR EVENTS:

Registration is open for a few of the featured events scheduled for the 2023 Chattanooga Motorcar Festival.

The Canossa Fall Rally Chattanooga will be conducted on Wednesday, October 11, and Thursday, October 12, and will start both days at 8:30 a.m. from the Westin Hotel Chattanooga, with an overnight stay at the Grove Park Inn in Asheville, North Carolina. Registration is open at Canossa Fall Rally.

Applications to enter the high-speed race-car exhibition runs at the Pace Grand Prix at The Bend, which begin on Friday, October 13, and continue on Saturday, October 14, are available at Targa Sixty-Six.

The Concours d’Elegance is scheduled for Sunday, October 15. Applications to enter cars will be available soon. Applications for Car Club entrants will also be available soon.

Details on each event may be found at www.chattanoogamotorcar.com.