Car Of The Day: 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

When it was unveiled, the 2023 C8 Corvette Z06 took the world by storm and it was quickly compared to its European rivals. The 2023 Z06 was designed and engineered to be a “precision tool” for the race track. While the DNA of every modern Corvette evolved from its racing car heritage, the new Z06 has blurred the lines between street car and race car to such an extent that it is hard to decide which environment this car is best suited for.

Everything about this car – from its outward aesthetic, to its wider front and rear fascias, its exotic proportions, and its luxuriously appointed interior – all state unequivocally that the 2023 Z06 is not just a Corvette – but a car thats fully capable of holding its own in the supercar stratosphere.

An all-new 5.5L LT6 engine sits at the heart of this beast. Rated at an incredible 670 horsepower, this NATURALLY ASPIRATED V8 is the most power engine of its kind to be introduced in ANY production car….ever.

With this engine the C8 Z06 can go 0-60 mph in an insanely fast 2.6 seconds. While we’ve heard of other cars doing it faster, there just aren’t many other cars at this price point that can deliver that kind of acceleration AND everything else that comes with this package.

Photo Source: Bring A Trailer