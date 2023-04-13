Car Of The Day: 2008 Bugatti Veyron 16.4

The Bugatti Veyron, produced by Volkswagen Group in 2005, exceeded all expectations in terms of power, speed, and comfort. The car was built around a quad-turbocharged 8.0-liter W-16 engine and a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, with a full-time Haldex all-wheel drive system.

The car’s stopping power was provided by massive carbon-ceramic disc brakes, and it had three different drive modes. In addition to its performance, the Veyron was also notable for its hand-crafted construction and unique design.

Despite its high cost and exclusivity, the Veyron became a symbol of the Bugatti legacy and a demonstration of the Volkswagen Group’s engineering prowess.

Photo Source: RM Sotheby’s