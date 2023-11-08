Car Of The Day: 2006 Ford GT Heritage Edition

To celebrate its 100th anniversary, Ford Motor Company developed the Ford GT, with the GT40 Concept unveiled at the 2002 North American International Auto Show. This concept paid homage to the iconic GT40 race car that triumphed at Le Mans in the 1960s. Production of the Ford GT commenced by the end of 2004, tasked with being a worthy successor to the acclaimed GT40.

The Ford GT’s design echoes the legacy of the 1960s GT40 race cars, featuring all-new dimensions and a contemporary interior. The supercar is powered by an all-aluminum, 5.4-liter V-8 engine with a Lysholm twin-screw supercharger, delivering an impressive 550 horsepower and 500 pound-feet of torque. Achieving a 0-60 acceleration in just 3.3 seconds and a top speed of 205 mph, the Ford GT competes with elite counterparts like the Porsche Carrera GT and the Mercedes-McLaren SLR.

For the 2006 final model year, Ford introduced a limited production Heritage edition with only 343 units were made. Finished in Heritage Blue with Epic Orange stripes, these cars paid tribute to the double-Le Mans-winning GT40 of 1968 and 1969, featuring Gulf Oil sponsorship. The Heritage edition allowed owners to personalize the four white roundels with a chosen number, adding a rare and distinctive touch to this remarkable vehicle.

Photo Source: RM Sotheby’s