Car Of The Day: 2006 Ferrari FXX

The FXX was conceived as an experimental prototype exclusively available to a limited group of Ferrari’s most discerning clients. Those selected to test the car demonstrated both a passion and loyalty to the brand, along with a willingness to experience something not yet ready for the general public. This exclusive club, formed by the test drivers, has been consistently supported by Ferrari through subsequent projects.

Beneath the bodywork derived from the FXX lay an enhanced version of the relatively new V-12 design. The car boasted a power rating of 789 horsepower peaking at an impressive 8,500 rpm, coupled with 506 foot-pounds of torque emerging at a comparatively modest 5,570 rpm. A new F1 gearbox transmitted power to the ground through a sophisticated traction control system, designed to manage an unprecedented power output.

Accelerating to 60 mph in 2.7 seconds, the car’s performance was still remarkable a decade later, especially considering its naturally aspirated engine. The braking system, featuring a revised brake-pad design and the Enzo’s Brembo carbon-fiber-reinforced silicon-carbide-ceramic-composite disc brakes, provided drama-free deceleration from the impressive top speed of 214 mph. With its body panels exposed, the FXX showcased advancements at least on par with Formula 1 cars of its era, if not more so due to the absence of FIA regulations restricting its design.

Initially, only 29 cars were commissioned, but Ferrari presented a 30th to Michael Schumacher upon his retirement from Formula 1 in 2006. Additionally, a limited number of post-production units were made available to a select group of favored clientele.

Source: RM Sotheby’s