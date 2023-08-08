2003 Ferrari Enzo

Overview

The Ferrari Enzo, unveiled in 2002, stands as an emblem of Ferrari’s relentless pursuit of automotive excellence. This supercar, named in honor of the company’s founder, Enzo Ferrari, integrates Formula 1 technology into a road car, epitomizing a unique synthesis of performance and design. Powered by a 6.0-liter V12 engine, it generates 651 horsepower, propelling it from 0-60 mph in just 3.14 seconds. Its aerodynamic design employs a carbon-fiber body and an active aero system, dynamically adjusting for optimal downforce.

Post F50 game changer

Following the culmination of Ferrari F50‘s production in 1998, aficionados eagerly anticipated Maranello’s next engineering marvel. The automotive community was abuzz, contemplating if the succeeding model would integrate a rear-mid-mounted V-8 or V-12. Questions arose concerning its design ethos – would it mirror the minimalist functionality of the F40 or resonate with the luxurious vintage-inspired aesthetics of the F50?

By 2002, Luca di Montezemolo, then serving as Ferrari’s president, unveiled the answer: the imminent Ferrari Enzo. The nomenclature wasn’t mere serendipity. Di Montezemolo deemed it apt to christen the vehicle after the company’s luminary founder, considering previous models were named after significant locations like Maranello and Modena. Furthermore, he accentuated the vehicle’s intrinsic link to Formula One, highlighting Ferrari’s consecutive victories in the Manufacturers’ Championships (1999-2001) and Drivers’ Championships (2000-2001). Concurrently, Michael Schumacher was scripting an unparalleled narrative in F1, amassing an unrivaled five successive championships.

The Ferrari Enzo made its grand appearance at the 2002 Paris Motor Show, epitomizing avant-garde engineering. Mirroring an F1 vehicle, the Enzo incorporated state-of-the-art materials to optimize weight efficiency. Its primary chassis tub, constructed from a composite of carbon fiber and Nomex honeycomb, tipped the scales at a mere 200 pounds. Aluminum sub-structures were juxtaposed onto this tub, serving as a precursor for the subsequent attachment of the distinctive Pininfarina-conceived exterior.

Styling by Ken Okuyama

Crafted by the adept hands of Pininfarina’s Ken Okuyama, the Enzo’s silhouette evoked the aesthetics of an open-wheel racer, albeit enveloped in a seamless exoskeleton. Perfected aerodynamics, achieved within Pininfarina’s wind tunnel, showcased a body featuring panels synthesized from carbon fiber and Kevlar. Complementing this ensemble were 19-inch alloy wheels, fortified by 15-inch Brembo carbon-ceramic disc brakes and punctuated by signature scissor doors, culminating in a technologically advanced masterpiece.

V12 power plant

Nestled behind the cockpit was a revolutionary engine, perpetuating the manufacturer’s iconic configuration for elite sportscars. A modified 90-degree V-8, augmented by an additional pair of cylinders on either flank and a revised angle, gave birth to the 65-degree Tipo F140B V-12 powerhouse. With a displacement nearing six liters, the F140 emerged as Maranello’s most formidable engine since the epoch of the 712 Can-Am racer in the 1970s. Infused with performance-enhancing elements like Nikasil-coated cylinders, titanium conrods, and a dynamic intake manifold, the engine boasted an astounding 651 horsepower and 485 pound-feet of torque. Remarkably, the F140’s lineage would subsequently breathe life into successors like the 599 series, F12berlinetta, and the transcendent LaFerrari.

Supercar performance

With power transmitted via a six-speed dual-clutch transaxle that was actuated with column-mounted paddle-shifters, the Enzo reached 60 mph from standstill in just 3.3 seconds and a top speed of 218 mph. Production was initially proposed to be capped at 400 units; customer demand eventually prompted the build of 498 cars, still ensuring the model’s exquisite engineering was commensurately matched by its rarity. As unique and captivating today as it was at its debut, the Ferrari Enzo continues to hold sway with collectors and supercar enthusiasts, unmistakably carrying the mantle of Maranello’s defining millennial hypercar while serving as the genetic link between the sensuous F50 and the hybrid-powered LaFerrari.

Chassis No. ZFFCW56A730135264

This Enzo left the factory in November 2003 as a US-spec example finished in the desirable color combination of Rosso Corsa over a Pelle Rossa interior. It was sold new through Al-Tayer Motors LLC in Dubai to a resident of Dubai on 9 March 2004. A few months later in May, the Ferrari was in the United States, eventually making its way to Utah where it would remain in a collection for a few years. By the late 2000s the Enzo changed hands, falling under the ownership of a resident of Northern California. In February of 2009 it was purchased by its most recent owner having covered just 954 miles from new.

This gentleman would go on to own the car for 14 years, during which time the Enzo received its Ferrari Classiche Certification Red Book in 2020, confirming the car retains its numbers-matching engine and gearbox. This Nevada-based collector entrusted the specialists at Ferrari-Maserati of Las Vegas to service the Enzo during his ownership, with its most recent service taking place within the last 300 miles. Having covered just 2,687 miles from new, this stunning time capsule example is accompanied by its original owner’s manuals and warranty book with pouch and flashlight, tools, tire inflator, battery charger, service records, and coveted Ferrari Classiche Red Book.

Recently coming out of 14 years of continuous ownership, this Classiche-Certified, 2,687-mile Enzo provides a wonderful opportunity to acquire one of the most celebrated models ever produced in Maranello. Boasting Formula One-inspired engineering, visceral performance, and an aerodynamically perfected design by Pininfarina, the Enzo is a landmark model for Ferrari and a fitting testament to its founder.

Highlights

Engine No. 79703

A beautifully specified example of Ferrari’s game-changing hypercar

Finished in the striking combination of Rosso Corsa over Pelle Rossa

Certified by Ferrari Classiche in 2020 and accompanied by its coveted Red Book

Just three owners from new, with 2,687 mi. at the time of cataloguing

Accompanied by original manuals, warranty book, tools, tire inflator, battery charger, and service records

RM Sotheby’s Auction estimate: $3,750,000 – $4,250,000 USD

Auction details HERE

The Ferrari Enzo reviewed