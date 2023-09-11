Car Of The Day: 2005 Maserati MC12

The Maserati MC12 was unveiled in 2004, borrowing the chassis from another Italian masterpiece, the Ferrari Enzo, but unlike the 350 units of the Enzo, with 50 additional units built to satisfy the high demand for the $600,000 car, the MC12 was intended to be made just 25 times initially, just to satisfy homologation of the race cars.

Maserati designed and built the car on the chassis of the Enzo Ferrari but the final car has much larger size and a lower drag coefficient. The MC12 is longer, wider and taller and has a sharper nose and smoother curves than the Enzo Ferrari, which has faster acceleration, better braking performance (shorter braking distance) and a higher top speed. The top speed of the Maserati MC12 is 330 kilometers per hour (205 mph) whereas the top speed of the Enzo Ferrari is 350 kilometers per hour (217.5 mph).

The MC12 sports a 232 kilogram (511 lb), six-litre (5,998 cc/366 cu in) Enzo Ferrari-derived V12 engine, mounted at 65°. Each cylinder has four valves, lubricated via a dry sump system, and a compression ratio of 11.2:1. These combine to provide a maximum torque of 652 newton metres (481 lbf·ft) at 5500 rpm and a maximum power of 630 PS (460 kW; 620 hp) at 7500 rpm. The redline rpm is indicated at 7500—despite being safe up to 7700—whereas the Enzo has redline at 8200 rpm.

Photo Source: RM Sotheby’s