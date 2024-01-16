Car Of The Day: 1998 McLaren F1

Designed by Gordon Murray and Peter Stevens, the McLaren F1 was developed and designed with a no compromise approach, world-beating Formula 1 expertise and technology, and the most driver-focused driving experience at its core.

A true pioneering tour de force, the McLaren F1 was the first road car to feature a full carbon fibre chassis, and with a central driving position, engine bay lined with gold and famed McLaren obsession for technical excellence, is considered a true modern-day automotive icon.

Powered by a bespoke naturally-aspirated mid-mounted 6.1-litre V12 engine producing 627 horsepower, it broke the record for fastest production roadcar with a top speed of over 240 mph and, more than 20 years on, still holds the title of fastest naturally-aspirated production road car ever built, confirming its status of being one of the most coveted of all collector cars.

Only 106 units of the truly iconic three-seater F1 road cars were made between 1992-1998. Only 64 of those were completed to original road car specification.

Photo Source: RM Sotheby’s