Join The World's Best Iconic & Vintage Car Community >>
Mark Leofe Capayas
Brands
0

Car Of The Day: 1982 Lancia Rally 037

The Lancia Rally 037 was a Group B rally car produced by Lancia in cooperation with Abarth and Pininfarina. It used rear-wheel drive, which was a handicap compared to other four-wheel-drive cars, but still won the 1983 World Rally Championship. The car was based on the Beta Montecarlo’s frame cell chassis, and had a mid-mounted engine with a Volumex volumetric compressor. It had many advanced features, such as a dry oil sump, ZF gearbox, self-ventilated brake discs, and adjustable suspension.

The Lancia Rally 037 was one of the most beautiful and recognizable sporting cars in the world, with a sporty and aggressive design featuring large and aerodynamic spoilers, a swelling bonnet, and a widened track. The car was produced in 222 samples for the first series, each mounted by hand and set out for painting before being reassembled.

Picasa 2.7

See also

Photo Source: Favcars.com

 

Related